Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 230 pts; Nifty below 24,900; Vishal Mega Mart drops 7%
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 230 pts; Nifty below 24,900; Vishal Mega Mart drops 7%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, June 17, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index and the Nifty SmallCap index were up 0.31 per cent and 0.21 per cent respectively

SI Reporter New Delhi
BSE, STOCK MARKETS
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of SME company, Jainik Power, will list on the bourses today

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

11:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 11 AM Update- Sensex down 250 pts; Nifty below 24,900

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Around 11 AM, Sensex was at 81,542, down 253.73 points or 0.31 per cent and Nifty was down 75 points or 0.3 per cent at 24,870.95.

Selling was seen on auto, FMCG, pharma, oil & gas and financial services counter. 
 

10:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mastek share price up 3% on bagging contract from NHS England

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT company Mastek share price rose as much as 2.90 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹2,570.15 per share on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.
 
Around 10:25 AM, Mastek shares were trading 1.22 per cent higher at ₹2,528.10 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.24 per cent lower at 81,597.09 levels. READ MORE 

10:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Zee shares jump on board's nod to infuse ₹2,237 crore via promoter warrants

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprise shares rose over 3 per cent on Tuesday after it approved raising over ₹2,237 crore from the preferential issue of convertible warrants. 
 
The Mumbai-based broadcaster's stock rose as much as 3.51 per cent during the day to ₹142.7 per share, the steepest advance since June 12 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.52 per cent higher at ₹140 apiece, compared to a 0.35 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:10 AM. READ MORE 

10:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jainik Power makes negative D-Street debut

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The listing price of Jainik Power was below the grey market estimates. Ahead of listing, unlisted shares of Jainik Power were trading flat at ₹110, the upper price band, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. READ MORE

10:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Zydus Wellness gains 3% after 4.6 million shares change hand

Stock Market LIVE Updates: At 9:54 AM, Zydus Wellness shares were trading 1 per cent higher at ₹1,933.25 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.31 per cent at 81,544.20. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹12,284.5 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹2,484 per share and 52-week low was at ₹1,493 per share. READ MORE

10:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tanla Platforms up 8% after board approves share buyback worth upto ₹175 cr

Stock Market LIVE Updates: At 9:29 AM, Tanla Platforms shares were trading 4.93 per cent higher at ₹689.3 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.20 per cent at 81,635.84. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹9,279.17 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,086.05 per share and 52-week low was at ₹409.4 per share.  READ MORE

10:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vishal Mega Mart shares drop over 7% intraday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vishal Mega Mart share price fell over 7 per cent in the intraday trade on Tuesday amid block deal. The stock hit an intraday low of ₹115 per share on the BSE.

The company's promoter entity, Samayat Services LLP, has likely sold approximately 10 per cent of its stake through a block deal.
  

9:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee gains slightly on softer crude oil prices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: As Iran-Israel clashes entered day four, US President Donald Trump urged Tehran’s evacuation on Truth Social, saying: “Iran should’ve signed the deal. What a shame and waste of life. Iran can not have a nuclear weapon.” This comes a day after a report suggested that Tehran wants to restart nuclear negotiations. READ MORE

9:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oswal Pumps IPO closes today; subscription rises 1.6x, GMP at 9%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the individual categories, Non-institutional investors (NIIs) have placed the highest bids for Oswal Pumps IPO by oversubscribing the category reserved for them by 4.50 times. This is followed by the retail investors, who bid for 1.12 times. The Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) are yet to fully subscribe to their category reserves, as the subscription stands at 0.27 times. READ MORE

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader market indices were flat after market opened. 


9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gainers and losers after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, Power Grid were among the top gainers on Sensex. 


9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty near 25,000, down 14 pts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was near 25,000-mark after the market opened, down 14 points. 

 

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts, below 81,700 after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was down 122 points and was trading below 81,700 after market opened.


9:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Technical view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50’s close back above 20 day SMA, and 62 per cent of Nifty 500 stocks closing near their respective day high are signs that collapse fears have been shrugged off. However, expect 24,986 to put a cap on upside attempts, prompting dips. We see 24,840 as a potential reentry point, but slippage past 24,770 would give control back to the bears. However, a collapse to 24,060 as feared earlier, may not unfold right away.

View by Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Investments Limited. 

9:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank of Japan holds interest rate steady at 0.5%

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKET LIVEstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesUS Fed interest rateBoJ policynikkeiCrude Oil PriceGold PricesIPO marketSME IPO

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 6:51 AM IST

Explore News