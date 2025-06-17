Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 230 pts; Nifty below 24,900; Vishal Mega Mart drops 7%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, June 17, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index and the Nifty SmallCap index were up 0.31 per cent and 0.21 per cent respectively