Home / Markets / News / Inox India shares end debut day with 42% premium at Rs 940 on bourses

Inox India shares end debut day with 42% premium at Rs 940 on bourses

Inox India is a supplier of cryogenic equipment.

Representative image
BS Reporter Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 7:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The shares of Inox India made a strong debut on the bourses on Friday. The stock was listed at Rs 933.15, a 41.3 per cent premium to its issue price. The stock ended the session at Rs 940, a 42.4 per cent premium to its issue price. Post-listing, the company commands a market capitalisation of Rs 8,531 crore. Inox India priced its initial public offering (IPO) between Rs 627 and Rs 660 per share. The Rs 1,459 crore IPO was an offer for sale. The IPO was subscribed 61 times. The company had also raised Rs 438 crore from anchor investors.

Inox India is a supplier of cryogenic equipment.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The company offers solutions across design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation of equipment and systems for cryogenic conditions. Its products include standard cryogenic tanks, equipment, and beverage kegs.

Analysts recommended investors subscribe to the issue, citing its attractive pricing, high-margin business, and healthy financial performance.

Also Read

Muhurat Trading 2023: Sensex gains 355 pts on 1st session of Samvat 2080

Sensex sheds 505 pts from summit, ends 165 pts up; PSU banks crack; IT gain

Sensex ends above 65,000, Nifty 19,300 for the first time; RIL zooms 2.5%

Sensex soars 274 pts, Nifty near 19,400 as Bajaj Fin leaps 7%, Hero Moto 5%

Sensex ends 33 pts down in choppy trade; HDFC duo drops 3%, Maruti up 3.5%

Index heavyweights, investors' buying on dips aid market recovery

India looks for greater mkt access for alcoholic beverages in FTA: Official

Longer-horizon debt funds bounce back in 2023 as bond yields soften

Sebi to auction properties of 5 cos on Jan 22 to recover investors money

Oil prices go steady with trading Brent near $80 as US output hits record

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :stock market tradingIndian marketsShare price

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story