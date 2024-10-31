Insolation Energy up 7% as board to mull stock split on Nov 5

Insolation Energy shares jumped 7.3 per cent in trade on Thursday and registered an intraday high of Rs 3,795 per share on BSE. The stock climbed after the company's board to consider stock split.

Around 1:02 PM, Insolation Energy shares were up 6.08 per cent at Rs 3750.05 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.66 per cent at 79,417. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 7,812.1 crore.

"This is to inform you that the meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at the registered office of the company to consider and approve the proposal for sub-division/split of equity shares of the company presently having a face value of Rs 10/- each, fully paid up, in such manner as the board may determine," the filing read.

In another filing, the company said the board will meet on Thursday, November 7, 2024, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024.

Insolation Energy is a company focused on renewable energy solutions, particularly solar energy. Based in India, it specialises in the design, installation, and maintenance of solar photovoltaic systems for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company emphasizes sustainable practices and aims to promote the adoption of solar energy to reduce carbon footprints and enhance energy efficiency.

Insolation Energy provides a range of services, including solar project consultancy, energy audits, and financing options to facilitate the transition to clean energy. With a commitment to innovation and quality, the company is dedicated to delivering reliable solar solutions that meet the growing energy demands while contributing to environmental sustainability.

Their expertise extends to integrating solar technology with smart energy management systems, positioning them as a key player in the renewable energy sector.

In the past one year, Insolation Energy shares have gained 543 per cent against Sensex's rise of 25 per cent.