Insurance stocks gain on expectations of lower distributor commissions

Shares of insurance companies rose on Thursday amid expectations that the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) could lower commission payouts to insurance distributors, particularly banks, according to analysts.

Among life insurers, HDFC Life Insurance gained nearly 5 per cent to close at Rs 556.8 on the BSE. Max Financial Services rose 4.6 per cent to Rs 1,553.1, while ICICI Prudential Life Insurance gained 4.4 per cent to Rs 492.1. SBI Life Insurance rose 3.7 per cent to Rs 1,762.3. Canara HSBC Life Insurance gained 1 per cent to Rs 155.3, while Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) rose 0.9 per cent to Rs 398.6.