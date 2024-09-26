Intellect Design stock rises: Shares of Intellect Design rose up to 4.32 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,055 per share on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

Intellect Design's share price surged after the company’s business unit, Intellect Digital Technology for Commerce (iDTC), launched an AI-driven in-store retail technology, eMACH.ai Retail 6DX, tailored for the Middle Eastern market. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp eMACH.ai Retail 6DX is a solution that encompasses 23 events, 13 microservices, and 55 APIs hosted on the cloud, ensuring top-notch performance and maximum returns for retailers.

Built on over a decade of expertise and successful global partnerships, the solution offers a seamless and intuitive shopping experience that prioritises customer satisfaction, the company said in a statement.

It features a flexible architecture that allows for quick and seamless integration with third-party applications, enhancing the retail experience across various formats, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, and fashion retailers.

Additionally, with AI-driven predictive analytics, retailers can anticipate customer needs, optimise inventory management, and deliver personalised promotions with precision. The technology also provides real-time insights into market trends, streamlining supply chain processes and empowering data-informed decisions that enhance the shopping experience. These capabilities enable retailers to remain competitive, offering frictionless and personalised interactions that foster customer loyalty and engagement, it added.

“With the Middle East retail sector poised for growth at an unprecedented pace, the majority of today’s consumers are demanding personalised experiences available at all possible touchpoints. We are happy to bring eMACH.ai Retail 6DX, built on our First Principles Thinking, to the Middle Eastern market designed to meet the demands of the ever-evolving retail sector, unlocking high performance and great business outcomes with its AI-driven approach and analytics,” said Debanjan Kumar, CEO, iDTC.

The platform further enhances the customer experience by streamlining checkout processes with efficient workflows, including peripheral integrations and offline billing, allowing retailers to serve more customers in less time. Additionally, it enables smarter marketing strategies, ensuring that the right promotions reach the right customers at the optimal moment, all by analysing key retail data.

eMACH.ai Retail 6DX also offers a wide range of payment options, from card payments to digital wallets, providing flexibility and convenience for shoppers. Through its integrated Customer Data Platform, retailers gain valuable insights into customer behaviour, enabling the delivery of personalised experiences. Tailored offers, coupons, and vouchers further incentivize customer loyalty, while personalised loyalty programmes boost engagement and strengthen brand allegiance.

“With our advanced capabilities, we are set to serve as a game changer, transforming operational efficiency, streamlining processes, and delivering personalised, next-gen experiences for retailers across the region,” Kumar added.

At 11:54 AM, shares of the company were trading 2.68 per cent higher at Rs 1,038.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.28 per cent higher at 85,404.29 levels.