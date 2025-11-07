Interarch Building spurts 19% on heavy volumes; stock hits all-time high

Share price of Interarch Building Solutions today

Shares of Interarch Building Solutions (Interarch) hit an all-time high of ₹2,619.05, as they zoomed 19 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

The stock price of the civil construction company surpassed its previous high of ₹2,410 on July 23, 2025. The market price of Interarch zoomed 107 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,266 touched on April 7, 2025.

At 12:38 PM; Interarch was quoting 17 per cent higher at ₹2,575.50 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.25 per cent at 83,107. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped multiple-fold. A combined 2.13 million equity shares representing 12.7 per cent of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Company overview, outlook Interarch Building Solutions is one of leading turnkey pre engineered steel construction solutions (PEB’s) providers in India. It commenced its operation in 1983, subsequently got listed in 2024. It is the 2nd largest player with capacity of over 2 lakh MT with a market share of 7 per cent in the PEB industry in India. In July to September quarter (Q2FY26), Interarch achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue, with total revenue increasing by 51.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹491 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and profit after tax grew by 65.1 per cent and 56.2 per cent YoY, respectively.

Backed by a robust order book and strong project pipeline, the management is confident of sustaining this growth in the second half of the year. Total order book as on October 31, 2025 stands at ₹1,634 crore. The commissioning of Phase II at the company’s Andhra Pradesh facility marks another key milestone, making it the fourth fully integrated PEB plant and taking total installed capacity to 2,00,000 MT. Interarch holds a commanding position (only second to Kirby) with ~7 per cent market share in an industry where top 6-7 players hold 80-85 per cent market share of organised pie (42-47 per cent as on FY25). It is expected to capitalise (outpacing industry growth) from the rising domestic steel consumption (industrial/manufacturing, infrastructure, and buildings), shift from traditional construction methods (such as RCC), market share shift to organised players and rising demand from high growth sectors (high rise steel buildings, renewables, EVs, Semiconductor manufacturing and data centres).