Angel OneCurrent Price: ₹2,474 Likely Target: ₹2,170 Downside Risk: 12.3% Support: ₹2,448; ₹2,350 Resistance: ₹2,490; ₹2,530; ₹2,626; ₹2,669 Angel One stock is seen consolidating around its long-term moving averages - the 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA) and the 200-DMA on the daily chart for nearly a month now. The 100-DMA stands at ₹2,535, and the 200-DMA at ₹2,490. The stock at present is also seen near its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹2,459.
Motilal Oswal Financial ServicesCurrent Price: ₹971 Likely Target: ₹850 Downside Risk: 12.5% Support: ₹951; ₹928; ₹905 Resistance: ₹1,010; ₹1,055 The short-term trend for Motilal Oswal is likely to be tepid as long as the stock sustains below ₹1,078; with interim resistance visible at ₹1,009 and ₹1,055 levels. On the downside, the stock can dip to ₹850. Intermediate support can be anticipated around ₹951, ₹930 and ₹905.
Nuvama WealthCurrent Price: ₹7,150 Likely Target: ₹8,100 Upside Potential: 13.3% Support: ₹7,035; ₹6,870 Resistance: ₹7,500; ₹7,750; ₹7,900 Nuvama Wealth stock has been consolidating above its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹7,035, for almost a month. The short-term bias at the counter is likely to be positive as long as the stock quotes above ₹6,870. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹8,100; with interim resistance likely around ₹7,500, ₹7,750 and ₹7,900 levels.
Anand Rathi WealthCurrent Price: ₹3,116 Likely Target: ₹2,550 Downside Risk: 18.2% Support: ₹3,040; ₹2,850; ₹2,760 Resistance: ₹3,270; ₹3,400 Anand Rathi share has witnessed a phenomenal 96 per cent rally in the preceding six months (May - October). The long-term chart shows that the overall trend is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹3,040; below which it may enter a phase of consolidation.
5Paisa CapitalCurrent Price: ₹304 Likely Target: ₹255 Downside Risk: 16.1% Support: ₹304; ₹279 Resistance: ₹324; ₹342 5Paisa Capital stock has been trading with a negative bias for a year now, post the breakdown below the 200-DMA in November 2024. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain negative as long as the stock trades below ₹324; above which the 50-DMA at ₹342 is likely to act as a stiff resistance.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app