Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets in red; Tata Elxsi, Bajaj Finance Q2 results today

Stock Market LIVE on Friday, November 7, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to start the week’s last trading session on a lower note, weighed down by weak global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a weak start for the benchmark indices.

At 6:38 AM on Friday, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading 102 points lower at 25,525.

Market sentiment is expected to be driven by second-quarter results, global developments, and primary market activities. On the global front, investors await trade data from China, as well as payroll and unemployment data from the US. Back home, D-Street investors await the Foreign Exchange Reserves data for October 2025.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded lower on Friday, following Wall Street’s declines amid persistent concerns over high valuations in artificial intelligence stocks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was down 1.38 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.46 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.27 per cent.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street’s major indices lost ground and settled in the red, with risk appetite weighed down by fears of overvalued shares, particularly in the artificial intelligence sector. The broader S&P 500 fell 1.12 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 1.90 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.84 per cent.

FII, DII data

In the institutional activity segment , foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹3,605.66 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth ₹4,814.78 crore on Thursday, November 6.

IPO today

In the mainboard IPO segment , the Pine Labs IPO opens for subscription today, while shares of Studds Accessories are set to make their D-Street debut. Meanwhile, the Groww IPO enters the final day of its subscription.

In the SME IPO space, Shining Tools and Curis Lifesciences open for subscription today, while the Finbud Financial Services IPO enters the second day of its subscription.

Q2FY26 results today

Tata Elxsi, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, CIE Automotive India, LT Technology Services, Happiest Minds Technologies, Zensar Technologies, VST Industries, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Syngene International, and Can Fin Homes are among the companies scheduled to announce their Q2FY26 results today.

Commodity corner

Oil prices remained mixed on Friday morning. Brent crude was trading with a loss of 0.22 per cent at $63.38 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude advanced 0.40 per cent to $59.67 per barrel.