Home / Markets / News / Institutional buyers drive demand for Anthem Biosciences IPO; GMP up 26%

Institutional buyers drive demand for Anthem Biosciences IPO; GMP up 26%

Anthem Biosciences IPO: Check latest subscription status, grey market premium (GMP), allotment date, listing date, and other key details here

ipo market listing share market
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 12:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Anthem Biosciences IPO subscription status: Non-institutional investors (NIIs) were driving the demand for the initial public offering (IPO) of Anthem Biosciences on the final day of subscription. The participation from the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and retail investors was also encouraging as the public issue garnered bids for 48,76,15,180 equity shares against 4,40,70,682 on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 11:06 times till 12:42 PM on Wednesday, July 16, showed the NSE data.
 
Among the individual categories, NIIs have oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 27.08 times, followed by QIBs at 11.86 times, and retail investors at 3.80 imes.

Anthem Biosciences IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The favourable sentiments were seen in the grey markets too, where the company’s unlisted shares were exchanging hands at around ₹720 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹150 per share or approximately 26.32 per cent above the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹570 apiece, according to the sources tracking grey market activities.

Anthem Biosciences IPO review

Analysts at Anand Rathi Research have assigned a subscribe rating to the issue, citing the company's potential to continue to grow its revenue and profitability ratios compared to its peers. Those at SBI Securities have recommended the investors to subscribe to the public issue for the long-term perspective, citing that the IPO is fairly priced while comparing with peers, along with a superior return and margin profile.

Anthem Biosciences IPO details

The ₹3,395.00 crore public issue of Anthem Biosciences comprises an entirely offer for sale (OFS) with promoters and shareholders divesting 59.6 million equity shares. The public issue is being offered in a price band of ₹540-570 per share, with a lot size of 26 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 1 lot or 26 and in multiples thereof, with a minimum investment of ₹14,820.
 
As the subscription window closed today, the basis of allotment of Anthem Biosciences IPO shares is expected to be finalised on July 17, with shares credited to successful applicants’ demat accounts on July 18.
 
Anthem Biosciences shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE tentatively on July 21, 2025.
 
Kfin Technologies is acting as the registrar to the issue, while JM Financial is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.
 

About Anthem Biosciences

Anthem Biosciences is an innovation-led CRDMO (Contract Research Development and Manufacturing Organization) in India, offering end-to-end services across drug discovery, development, and manufacturing for both New Chemical Entity (NCE) and New Biological Entity (NBE). The company is among a select group of Indian players with integrated capabilities spanning New Chemical Entities (NCEs) and New Biological Entities (NBEs) across the drug discovery, development, and commercial manufacturing value chain.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex off lows; SBI Bank, Infy gain; Bulls ahead in breadth; SMIDs waver

Why is Axis Securities bullish on Greenply Ind, Cera? Shares rally up to 7%

Premium

AMC stocks at new highs, gain upto 74% from 2025 lows; time to book profit?

Jio BlackRock gets Sebi approval to launch four passive index schemes

Topics :IPOsIPO REVIEWIPO GMPIPO allotmentIPO listing timeinitial public offerings IPOsipo filing

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story