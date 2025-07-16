Institutional buyers drive demand for Anthem Biosciences IPO; GMP up 26%

Anthem Biosciences IPO subscription status: Non-institutional investors (NIIs) were driving the demand for the Non-institutional investors (NIIs) were driving the demand for the initial public offering (IPO) of Anthem Biosciences on the final day of subscription. The participation from the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and retail investors was also encouraging as the public issue garnered bids for 48,76,15,180 equity shares against 4,40,70,682 on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 11:06 times till 12:42 PM on Wednesday, July 16, showed the NSE data.

Among the individual categories, NIIs have oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 27.08 times, followed by QIBs at 11.86 times, and retail investors at 3.80 imes.

Anthem Biosciences IPO grey market premium (GMP) today The favourable sentiments were seen in the grey markets too, where the company’s unlisted shares were exchanging hands at around ₹720 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹150 per share or approximately 26.32 per cent above the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹570 apiece, according to the sources tracking grey market activities. Anthem Biosciences IPO review Analysts at Anand Rathi Research have assigned a subscribe rating to the issue, citing the company's potential to continue to grow its revenue and profitability ratios compared to its peers. Those at SBI Securities have recommended the investors to subscribe to the public issue for the long-term perspective, citing that the IPO is fairly priced while comparing with peers, along with a superior return and margin profile.

Anthem Biosciences IPO details The ₹3,395.00 crore public issue of Anthem Biosciences comprises an entirely offer for sale (OFS) with promoters and shareholders divesting 59.6 million equity shares. The public issue is being offered in a price band of ₹540-570 per share, with a lot size of 26 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 1 lot or 26 and in multiples thereof, with a minimum investment of ₹14,820. As the subscription window closed today, the basis of allotment of Anthem Biosciences IPO shares is expected to be finalised on July 17, with shares credited to successful applicants’ demat accounts on July 18.