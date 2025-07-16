Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 160 pts; Coffee Day Ent surges 10%, Dixon Tech 4%, HDFC Life 1.5%
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 160 pts; Coffee Day Ent surges 10%, Dixon Tech 4%, HDFC Life 1.5%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, July 16, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index and the Nifty SmallCap index added 0.25 per cent each

SI Reporter New Delhi
NSE
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹104.49 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹1,477.58 crore on July 15. | NSE(Photo: Reuters)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
9:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank gains on bonus issue news

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank share price gained nearly 1 per cent on the BSE on Wednesday, in the intraday trade, hitting a high of ₹2021 per share. HDFC Bank shares climbed in trade after the lender said that the Board will meet on July 19, 2025, to consider and approve a Special Interim Dividend on equity shares of the bank for FY26; and issue of bonus shares.

9:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral indices show mixed trends

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Auto, and Metal indices were trading lower among the sectoral market indices on the NSE, while Nifty IT, and PSB indices were trading in green during early trade on Wednesday.
 

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices were ruling higher during early trade on the BSE.
 

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the Sensex constituents, Bajaj Finance, RIL, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, and Bajaj Finserv were the top losers. 
 

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 opens below 25,200

Stock Markets LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 opened at 25,196.60, higher by marginally 0.80 points from its previous close. 
 

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 82,534

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex opened at 82,534.66 levels, down 36.24 pts or 0.04 per cent.
 

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 settles flat in pre-open

Stock Markets LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 settled on a flat note at 25,196.60 in pre-market on Wednesday. 
 

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex sheds 36 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the pre market session, the Sensex shed 36.25 pts or 0.04 per cent to 82,534.66.
 
 

9:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opened 17 paise lower on Wednesday. Rupee opened at 85.98/$ vs Tuesday's close of 85.81 per US dollar

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view
 
-- Key indices rebounded sharply. Nifty closed 114 points higher, while Sensex was up 317 points. Sectorally, almost all major sectoral indices were trading in the positive zone, but the capital market index outperformed, gaining 2.10 per cent. Technically, after a sluggish start, the market bounced back sharply and formed a reversal pattern on both intraday and daily charts, which is positive.
 
-- For short-term traders, the key support zones are 25,150/82,400. Above these levels, the pullback pattern is likely to continue. On the upside, the 20-day SMA or 25,250/82,800 could act as a crucial hurdle for the bulls. If the market successfully crosses the 20-day SMA, it could move towards 25,350–25,500/83,000–83,500.
 
-- On the other hand, if the levels drop below 25,150/82,400, the market could retest the 50-day SMA at 25,000/82,000. The decline could continue further, possibly taking the market to 24,850–24,800/81,600–81,500.
 
-- Bank Nifty is trading in a range. The observation is that it is not participating in a downtrend, which is positive. Above 57100, it has scope to move towards the ultimate resistance level of 57500/57600. For the day, buy above 25250 with a stop loss at 25150. The momentum should increase above 25250, which may push the market to 25350 or 23500. Breaking 25150 could be negative in the short term as the Nifty may fall to 25000 or 24900.

Views by: Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities
 

8:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: We will have access to India, says Trump after striking Indonesia deal

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (IST) said that Washington is close to gaining full access to India, as he announced a trade deal with Indonesia that will now face a reduced tariff rate of 19 per cent, Reuters reported.
 
Trump made these remarks before departing the White House to attend a summit in Pittsburgh. The announcement regarding the Indonesia deal was first made on Truth Social, Trump’s private social media platform. He stated, “This morning I finalised an important Deal with the Republic of Indonesia after speaking with their Highly Respected President Prabowo Subianto. This landmark Deal opens up Indonesia’s ENTIRE MARKET to the United States for the first time in History.” READ MORE

8:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump likely to announce pharma tariffs as high as 200% this month

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (IST) said that he is likely to announce tariffs on pharmaceuticals by the end of this month, which could grow as high as 200 per cent, adding that the imposition would come alongside broad “reciprocal” rates set for implementation on August 1, Bloomberg reported.
 
Speaking to reporters after returning to Washington from Pittsburgh, Trump said, "Probably at the end of the month, and we’re going to start off with a low tariff and give the pharmaceutical companies a year or so to build, and then we’re going to make it a very high tariff."
 
While speaking on pharmaceutical tariffs, Trump also said that the levies on semiconductors can also be expected soon. He added that his timeline for imposing semiconductor tariffs was “similar” and that it was “less complicated” to impose levies on chips. However, he did not provide any additional details. READ MORE

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

-- The Nifty is likely to open cautiously as traders digest sticky US inflation data and ongoing tariff threats, though the Q1 Corporate India earnings season beginning with Angel One, LTTS, and Tech Mahindra today could provide market clarity.

-- Tuesday's mixed session saw HCLTech decline 3.26 per cent on weak Q1 results while the Nifty Auto index (up 1.45 per cent) outperformed led by Hero MotoCorp (up 4.95 per cent), with other gainers including Sun Pharma (up 2.67 per cent) on US drug launch, Swaraj Engines (up 10 per cent) on strong earnings, and Tata Technologies (up 2.11 per cent) despite revenue decline, while Tejas Networks (down 6.47 per cent) faced selling pressure.

-- For today's trading, buy Nifty between 25100-25150 (stop: 24789, targets: 25289/25460) and Bank Nifty at current levels (stop: 55781, targets: 57300/57651), with M&M (CMP: 3129) presenting a compelling breakout opportunity targeting 3177/3241 with aggressive upside potential to 3505.
 
Views by: Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities 

8:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts mixed on HDFC Life post Q1; APE strong, margin outlook cautious

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Life Insurance reported a steady set of numbers for the June quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), with analysts offering a mixed outlook, buoyed by robust premium growth but cautious on margin sustainability.
 
The insurer posted a 14.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹546 crore in Q1FY26, supported by a 19 per cent Y-o-Y jump in renewal premiums to ₹7,603 crore. Net premium income rose 15.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14,446 crore. READ MORE

8:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Datanomics: India EV penetration subdued even as biggies enter market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The electric vehicle ecosystem is set to get a boost in India with Tesla’s first store in the country opening its doors on Tuesday in Mumbai. Its rival, Vietnamese EV firm VinFast, has also started bookings for its VF6 and VF7 models. 
 
However, the  government’s target to raise EV sales to 30 per cent of vehicle sales, or attain 30 per cent EV penetration, by 2030, looks unachievable at the current pace of adoption. READ MORE
