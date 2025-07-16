AMC stocks at new highs, gain upto 74% from 2025 lows; time to book profit?

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

Current Price: ₹862Likely Target: ₹1,125Upside Potential: 30.5%Support: ₹840; ₹818; ₹795Resistance: ₹900; ₹948; ₹1,016; ₹1,072Aditya Birla AMC stock looks good on the chart, with the price-to-moving averages action clearly favourable. The daily chart suggests that the near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹795 levels. Near support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹840 and ₹818 levels.On the upside, the stock seems on course to test the monthly hurdle around ₹900-mark. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a fresh rally towards ₹1,125 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹948, ₹1,016 and ₹1,072 levels.