AMC stocks at new highs, gain upto 74% from 2025 lows; time to book profit?

Shares of HDFC AMC, NAM-India, UTI AMC and Aditya Birla AMC were quoting at record highs levels; following a sharp rebound from the calendar year lows. Here's a likely guide on the near-term trend.

HDFC AMC, NAM-India, UTI AMC, Aditya Birla AMC look favourably placed on the technical charts.
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Shares of asset management companies (AMC) have witnessed a phenomenal run on the bourses from the calendar year (2025) lows, and are now seen trading at new life-time highs.  Nippon Life India AMC (NAM-India), in particular, has zoomed over 74 per cent from a low of ₹492 in the month of April, to a record high of ₹861. Shares of HDFC AMC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and UTI AMC have surged in the range of 53 - 59 per cent from their respective calendar year lows. In comparison, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty have gained around 15.5 per cent form 2025 lows.  Against this background, what should be your trading strategy towards AMC shares? Are they worth a buy at current levels or is it time to book some profit? Here's what the technical charts suggest.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates 

HDFC AMC

Current Price: ₹5,333  Likely Target: ₹5,815  Upside Potential: 9%  Support: ₹5,123  Resistance: ₹5,445  HDFC AMC has given a breakout on the monthly scale, as it trades above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands. The bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock quotes above ₹5,123 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially extend the rally towards ₹5,815 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹5,445. On the flip side, in case, the support is violated, the stock can slide to ₹4,640 levels. 
 
 

NAM-India

Current Price: ₹852  Likely Target: ₹960  Upside Potential: 12.7%  Support: ₹831  Resistance: ₹868; ₹915  NAM-India is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹831; below which a dip towards ₹735 seems likely. On the upside, the stock may surge to ₹960 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹868 and ₹915 levels. 
 
 

UTI AMC

Current Price: ₹1,438  Likely Target: ₹1,745  Upside Potential: 21.4%  Support: ₹1,400; ₹1,345  Resistance: ₹1,496; ₹1,590; ₹1,668  UTI AMC stock is seen treading along the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart for the last eight trading days. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,345 levels, with near support anticipated around ₹1,400 levels.  On the upside, the stock faces notable resistance around ₹1,496 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same, shall open the doors for a likely rally towards ₹1,745 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,590 and ₹1,668. 
 
 

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

Current Price: ₹862  Likely Target: ₹1,125  Upside Potential: 30.5%  Support: ₹840; ₹818; ₹795  Resistance: ₹900; ₹948; ₹1,016; ₹1,072  Aditya Birla AMC stock looks good on the chart, with the price-to-moving averages action clearly favourable. The daily chart suggests that the near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹795 levels. Near support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹840 and ₹818 levels.  On the upside, the stock seems on course to test the monthly hurdle around ₹900-mark. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a fresh rally towards ₹1,125 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹948, ₹1,016 and ₹1,072 levels. 
 
 

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

