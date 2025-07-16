AMC stocks at new highs, gain upto 74% from 2025 lows; time to book profit?

HDFC AMCCurrent Price: ₹5,333 Likely Target: ₹5,815 Upside Potential: 9% Support: ₹5,123 Resistance: ₹5,445 HDFC AMC has given a breakout on the monthly scale, as it trades above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands. The bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock quotes above ₹5,123 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially extend the rally towards ₹5,815 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹5,445. On the flip side, in case, the support is violated, the stock can slide to ₹4,640 levels.
NAM-IndiaCurrent Price: ₹852 Likely Target: ₹960 Upside Potential: 12.7% Support: ₹831 Resistance: ₹868; ₹915 NAM-India is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹831; below which a dip towards ₹735 seems likely. On the upside, the stock may surge to ₹960 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹868 and ₹915 levels.
UTI AMCCurrent Price: ₹1,438 Likely Target: ₹1,745 Upside Potential: 21.4% Support: ₹1,400; ₹1,345 Resistance: ₹1,496; ₹1,590; ₹1,668 UTI AMC stock is seen treading along the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart for the last eight trading days. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,345 levels, with near support anticipated around ₹1,400 levels. On the upside, the stock faces notable resistance around ₹1,496 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same, shall open the doors for a likely rally towards ₹1,745 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,590 and ₹1,668.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMCCurrent Price: ₹862 Likely Target: ₹1,125 Upside Potential: 30.5% Support: ₹840; ₹818; ₹795 Resistance: ₹900; ₹948; ₹1,016; ₹1,072 Aditya Birla AMC stock looks good on the chart, with the price-to-moving averages action clearly favourable. The daily chart suggests that the near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹795 levels. Near support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹840 and ₹818 levels. On the upside, the stock seems on course to test the monthly hurdle around ₹900-mark. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a fresh rally towards ₹1,125 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹948, ₹1,016 and ₹1,072 levels.
