AMC stocks at new highs, gain upto 74% from 2025 lows; time to book profit?

HDFC AMC

NAM-India Current Price: ₹852 Likely Target: ₹960 Upside Potential: 12.7% Support: ₹831 Resistance: ₹868; ₹915 NAM-India is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹831; below which a dip towards ₹735 seems likely. On the upside, the stock may surge to ₹960 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹868 and ₹915 levels.

UTI AMC Current Price: ₹1,438 Likely Target: ₹1,745 Upside Potential: 21.4% Support: ₹1,400; ₹1,345 Resistance: ₹1,496; ₹1,590; ₹1,668 UTI AMC stock is seen treading along the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart for the last eight trading days. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,345 levels, with near support anticipated around ₹1,400 levels. On the upside, the stock faces notable resistance around ₹1,496 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same, shall open the doors for a likely rally towards ₹1,745 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,590 and ₹1,668.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Current Price: ₹862 Likely Target: ₹1,125 Upside Potential: 30.5% Support: ₹840; ₹818; ₹795 Resistance: ₹900; ₹948; ₹1,016; ₹1,072 Aditya Birla AMC stock looks good on the chart, with the price-to-moving averages action clearly favourable. The daily chart suggests that the near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹795 levels. Near support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹840 and ₹818 levels. On the upside, the stock seems on course to test the monthly hurdle around ₹900-mark. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a fresh rally towards ₹1,125 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹948, ₹1,016 and ₹1,072 levels.

Shares of asset management companies (AMC) have witnessed a phenomenal run on the bourses from the calendar year (2025) lows, and are now seen trading at new life-time highs.Nippon Life India AMC (NAM-India), in particular, has zoomed over 74 per cent from a low of ₹492 in the month of April, to a record high of ₹861. Shares of HDFC AMC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and UTI AMC have surged in the range of 53 - 59 per cent from their respective calendar year lows. In comparison, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty have gained around 15.5 per cent form 2025 lows.Against this background, what should be your trading strategy towards AMC shares? Are they worth a buy at current levels or is it time to book some profit? Here's what the technical charts suggest.Current Price: ₹5,333Likely Target: ₹5,815Upside Potential: 9%Support: ₹5,123Resistance: ₹5,445 HDFC AMC has given a breakout on the monthly scale, as it trades above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands. The bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock quotes above ₹5,123 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially extend the rally towards ₹5,815 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹5,445. On the flip side, in case, the support is violated, the stock can slide to ₹4,640 levels.