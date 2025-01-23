Investors pull out cash from India ETF for 3rd week on growth woes

India, an investor favourite for much of last year, has seen investor sentiment sour as concern over the outlook for growth and earnings led investors to yank cash out of exchange-traded funds that buy local stocks.

The iShares MSCI India ETF, known by its ticker INDA, recorded $207 million in outflows last week, marking its third consecutive week of losses. Investors have pulled $571 million out of INDA so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.