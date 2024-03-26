Home / Markets / News / Investors subscribe SRM Contractors IPO 3.56 times on day 1 of bidding

Investors subscribe SRM Contractors IPO 3.56 times on day 1 of bidding

The IPO received bids for 1,54,35,840 shares against 43,40,100 shares on offer, as per NSE data

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 7:12 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The initial public offer of SRM Contractors received 3.56 times subscription on the first day of bidding on Tuesday.

The IPO received bids for 1,54,35,840 shares against 43,40,100 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 6.26 times while the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 3.54 times subscription. The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 1.57 times.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of fresh issue of up to 62,00,000 equity shares has a price range of Rs 200-210 a share.

SRM Contractors mopped up Rs 39 crore from anchor investors on Friday.

The firm is an engineering construction and development company engaged primarily in the construction of roads (including bridges), tunnels, slope stabilization works and other miscellaneous civil construction activities in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, as per its website.

The company was incorporated in September 2008.

Interactive Financial Services is the manager to the offer.

Also Read

SRM Contractors files draft papers with Sebi to mop-up funds via IPO

Vishwas Agri Seeds' Rs 26 crore SME IPO to open Mar 21: Check issue details

Trust Fintech SME IPO opens today: Check GMP, anchor issue & other details

Three companies file draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPOs

Delhi Jal Board contractors threaten to stall work over non-payment of dues

PE firm Olympus to sell 9.8% stake in India's Aster DM for up to $234.5 mn

Hotel stocks rally up to 9% in weak market on hopes of strong earnings

This smallcap stock has zoomed over 100% in 5 months; hits new high

Mid-, Small-Caps: Correction coming to an end; Time to buy, says Nuvama

IndiGo rallies 4% to hit fresh high, stock zooms 79% thus far in FY24

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketIPOsMarkets

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story