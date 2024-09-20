IPO allotment today: Check status for Arkade Developers, Western Carriers

IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for the Arkade Developers IPO, and Western Carriers (India) IPO is expected to be finalised today, following the closure of their public issues yesterday. Arkade Developers IPO received a favourable response from investors, getting oversubscribed by 106.83 times, bidding on the back of Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and Non-Institutional Investors who bid for 163.16 and 163.02 times respectively. Meanwhile, the quota reserved for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 51.39 times, as per the NSE data.

Western Carriers (India) IPO, on the other hand, got subscribed 30.57 times by the final day of subscription, led by Non-Institutional Investors who bid for 44.71 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) for 27.99 times, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) bid for 25.95 times, as per the NSE data. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the allotment status of these IPOs by following the below links:

Arkade Developers IPO allotment status

- Check Arkade Developers IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Check Arkade Developers IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

More From This Section

- Check Arkade Developers IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Western Carriers (India) IPO allotment status

- Check Western Carriers (India) IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

- Check Western Carriers (India) IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Check Western Carriers (India) IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Grey market premium (GMP), expected listing price

The unlisted shares of Arkade Developers are trading at a premium of Rs 60 or 47 per cent at the upper end of the IPO price of Rs 128, indicating decent listing gains for the company’s shares, as per sources trading in grey market activities. Should the current GMP sustain, Arkade Developers shares may list around Rs 188 on the BSE and NSE, yielding a return of around 17 per cent to its investors.

Western Carriers (India) shares are commanding a premium of Rs 20 or 11.63 per cent in the grey market, at the upper end of the issue price of Rs 172. According to the current GMP, Western Carriers (India) shares may list around Rs 192, offering a return of around 12 per cent to its investors.