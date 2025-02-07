IPO Calendar: Hexaware Technologies, 11 more to keep investors busy next wk

Upcoming IPOs: Primary market investors, after a short hiatus, are preparing for another vibrant week as the market is set to present six new offerings. The week, beginning Monday, February 10, 2025, will feature the opening of two mainline initial public offerings (IPOs), including the Hexaware Technologies IPO, which is poised to become the largest-ever initial share sale by an Indian IT services company.

Additionally, the public issue of Ajax Engineering will open for subscription. The Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) platform is also bracing for the opening of 4 new public offerings, further expanding the investment opportunities.

Here are the complete details of IPO activities scheduled for next week:

Mainline IPOs next week

Ajax Engineering IPO

The Ajax Engineering IPO is set to open for public subscription on Monday, February 10, 2025, and will conclude on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Ajax Engineering seeks to raise Rs 1,269.35 crore from the public offering, which comprises an entirely offer-for-sale of 2,01,80,446 equity shares. The public offering will be available at a price band of Rs 599-629 per share, with a lot size of 23 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 23 shares and in multiples thereof.

The basis of allotment for Ajax Engineering IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, February 13, 2025, with the company's shares likely to be credited to demat accounts by Friday, February 14, 2025.

Ajax Engineering shares are slated to list on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

Link Intime India serves as the registrar for the issue, while ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, JM Financial, Nuvama Wealth Management, and SBI Capital Markets act as the book-running lead managers.

Hexaware Technologies IPO

Hexaware Technologies is all set to return to D-Street with the launch of its Rs 8,750.00 crore public offering, which is set to open for subscription on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Hexaware Technologies has set the price band for its IPO at Rs 674-708 per share, with a lot size of 21 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 21 shares and in multiples thereof.

Hexaware Technologies IPO is expected to close for public subscription on Friday, February 14, 2025. Following that, the basis of allotment of Hexaware Technologies IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, February 17, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, in their demat accounts.

Hexaware Technologies shares are slated to list on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

SME IPOs next week

SME platforms are expected to remain busier than the mainlines, with 4 public offerings including Maxvolt Energy, Voler Car, PS Raj Steels, and Chandan Healthcare set to open for public subscription during the week.

Besides these, shares of 6 companies are slated to make their D-Street debut during the week. These include Eleganz Interiors, Solarium Green, Readymix Construction, Amwill Healthcare, Ken Enterprises, and Chamunda Electricals.