Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty decline as RBI cuts rates by 25bps; FMCG, PSB drag, Metal up

The RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, said the MPC continues to maintain a 'Neutral' stance.

Apart from that, Malhotra said, "Inflation has declined, supported by a favourable outlook for food and past policy actions."

"Urban consumption remains subdued... and rural demand continues to be on an uptrend," he added

Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were Indiatrading on a muted note on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as expected, cut rates by 25 basis points (bps) in its review of the monetrary policy.The central bank has pegged GDP growth rate at 6.7 per cent for fiscal 2025-26 (FY26).