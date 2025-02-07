Dividend stocks: MRF, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, 37 others to go ex-date next week

Dividend Stocks: Shares of ITC, MRF, Gulf Oil Lubricants, Cochin Shipyard, REC, UNO Minda, Hero MotorCorp, and 37 other companies are set to gain investors' attention during the next week from Monday, February 10, 2025, to Friday, February 14, 2025, on account of dividend announcements for their shareholders. A dividend refers a payment made by a company to its shareholders, typically as a share of the company’s profits. Companies announce dividends as a way to distribute a portion of their earnings to investors, usually on a regular basis such as quarterly or annually.

BSE data suggests that these companies' shares are set to trade ex-dividend during next week. Notably, the ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without dividend entitlement, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout. The company, however, determines the list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date.

Among them, India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has announced the highest interim dividend of Rs 100 per share for its shareholders. Industrial equipment maker, Disa India, however, has also announced an interim dividend of Rs 100 per share for its shareholders, with the record date being fixed at February 11, 2025.