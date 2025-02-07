Dividend stocks: MRF, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, 37 others to go ex-date next week
Here is the complete list of shares that will trade ex-dividend this week, along with their detailsKumar Gaurav
Dividend Stocks: Shares of ITC, MRF, Gulf Oil Lubricants, Cochin Shipyard, REC, UNO Minda, Hero MotorCorp, and 37 other companies are set to gain investors' attention during the next week from Monday, February 10, 2025, to Friday, February 14, 2025, on account of dividend announcements for their shareholders. A dividend refers a payment made by a company to its shareholders, typically as a share of the company’s profits. Companies announce dividends as a way to distribute a portion of their earnings to investors, usually on a regular basis such as quarterly or annually.
BSE data suggests that these companies' shares are set to trade ex-dividend during next week. Notably, the ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without dividend entitlement, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout. The company, however, determines the list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date.
Among them, India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has announced the highest interim dividend of Rs 100 per share for its shareholders. Industrial equipment maker, Disa India, however, has also announced an interim dividend of Rs 100 per share for its shareholders, with the record date being fixed at February 11, 2025.
That said, here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week:
(Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html)
| Comapny
| Ex-date
| Announcement
| Record date
| Aster DM Healthcare
| 10 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 4
| 10 Feb 2025
| GPT Infraprojects
| 10 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Re - 1
| 10 Feb 2025
| Indian Toners & Developers
| 10 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.50
| 10 Feb 2025
| SURAJ
| 10 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50
| 10 Feb 2025
| CMS Info Systems
| 11 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 3.25
| 11 Feb 2025
| DISA India
| 11 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 100
| 11 Feb 2025
| Symphony Limited
| 11 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 2
| 11 Feb 2025
| Man Infraconstruction
| 12 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.45
| 12 Feb 2025
| Cochin Shipyard
| 12 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 3.50
| 12 Feb 2025
| Expleo Solutions
| 12 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 50
| 12 Feb 2025
| Hero MotorCorp
| 12 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 100
| 12 Feb 2025
| ITC
| 12 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 6.50
| 12 Feb 2025
| Minda Corporation
| 12 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.50
| 12 Feb 2025
| TCI Express
| 12 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 3
| 12 Feb 2025
| Torrent Power
| 12 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 14
| 12 Feb 2025
| Uniparts India
| 12 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 7.50
| 12 Feb 2025
| UNO Minda
| 12 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.75
| 12 Feb 2025
| Eris Lifesciences
| 13 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend
| 13 Feb 2025
| Page Industries
| 13 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend
| 13 Feb 2025
| SUN TV NETWORK
| 13 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend
| 13 Feb 2025
| Veedol Corporation
| 13 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 12
| 13 Feb 2025
| Aarti Pharmalabs
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50
| 14 Feb 2025
| Alkem Laboratories
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend
| 14 Feb 2025
| Bharat Dynamics
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 4
| 14 Feb 2025
| BEML
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 5
| 14 Feb 2025
| Cummins India
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 18
| 14 Feb 2025
| Dhruv Consultancy Services
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.10
| 14 Feb 2025
| EKI Energy Services
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend
| 14 Feb 2025
| Engineers India
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend
| 14 Feb 2025
| Escorts Kubota
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend
| 14 Feb 2025
| Gulf Oil Lubricants India
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 20
| 14 Feb 2025
| Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 3
| 14 Feb 2025
| Majestic Auto
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 5
| 14 Feb 2025
| MOIL
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend
| 15 Feb 2025
| MRF
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 3
| 14 Feb 2025
| Nicco Parks & Resorts
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend
| 14 Feb 2025
| PI Industries
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 6
| 14 Feb 2025
| Premier Energies
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.50
| 14 Feb 2025
| REC
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.30
| 14 Feb 2025
| Taneja Aerospace and Aviation
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50
| 14 Feb 2025