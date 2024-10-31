IPO Calendar Next Week: The Indian primary markets have witnessed remarkable growth this year, with a notable surge in initial public offerings (IPOs). According to data from the BSE (erstwhile Bombay Stock Exchange), a total of 127 companies have gone public so far in 2024. This week alone has seen the successful listing of three mainline IPOs—namely, Waaree Energies, Deepak Builders & Engineers, and Godavari Biorefineries—on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE. Additionally, five companies from the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) segment have listed on the SME platforms.

Here is the list of IPOs to ignite primary markets next week: Beginning with the listing of Afcons Infrastructure on Monday, November 4, the upcoming week promises to be equally exciting for investors. The initial public offerings of online food delivery giant Swiggy, Sagility India, and ACME Solar Holdings from the mainline segment are scheduled to open for subscription. Simultaneously, Neelam Linens and Garments from the SME segment will also commence its public subscription process on Friday, November 8, 2024.

Sagility India IPO

Sagility India seeks to raise Rs 2,106.60 crore from the public issue. The IPO is an entirely offer-for-sale of 702,199,262 shares with a face value of Rs 10 apiece. Investors can bid for a minimum of 500 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount required by a retail investor to bid for the public issue is Rs 15,000.

With a price band of Rs 28-30 and a lot size of 157 shares, the Sagility India IPO will remain open for public subscription from Tuesday, November 5, to Thursday, November 7, 2024. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, November 8, 2024, and the company's shares will be credited to demat accounts on Monday, November 11, 2024. Sagility India shares are tentatively anticipated to make their market debut on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, by listing on the BSE and NSE.

Swiggy IPO

The Rs 11,327.43 crore IPO of Swiggy comprises a fresh issue of 115,358,974 shares and an offer-for-sale of 175,087,863 shares with a face value of Re 1 apiece. The public issue will be available with a price band of Rs 371-390 and a lot size of 38 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 38 shares and in multiples thereof.

Swiggy’s IPO is expected to remain open for public subscription from Wednesday, November 6, 2024, to Friday, November 8, 2024. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of Swiggy IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, November 11, 2024, and the company's shares will be credited to demat accounts on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Swiggy shares are tentatively anticipated to make their market debut on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, by listing on the BSE and NSE.

ACME Solar Holdings IPO

The three-day subscription window to bid for ACME Solar Holdings' Rs 2,900 crore IPO opens for public subscription on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, and is likely to conclude on Friday, November 8, 2024.

The company has fixed the price band at Rs 275-289, with a lot size of 51 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 51 shares and in multiples thereof.

Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of ACME Solar Holdings IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, November 11, 2024, and the company's shares will be credited to demat accounts on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. ACME Solar Holdings shares are tentatively anticipated to make their market debut on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, by listing on the BSE and NSE.