IPO pipeline stirs as markets rebound, but deal sizes continue to shrink

“Issuer companies were waiting for the Union Budget to conclude. With the US trade deal, there is greater optimism about market stability than in January. We are likely to see more issuances over the next two months,” said Venkatraghavan S, managing director at Equirus.
In December 2024, Aye Finance filed for a ₹1,450-crore initial public offering (IPO), comprising a fresh issue of ₹885 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹565 crore. The company has since reduced the fresh issue to ₹710 crore and the OFS to ₹300 crore.
Similarly, Fractal Analytics has pared its IPO size, cutting the fresh issue component to ₹1,024 crore from ₹1,279 crore earlier, while the OFS has been reduced to ₹1,810 crore from ₹3,621 crore at the time of filing its DRHP in August 2025.