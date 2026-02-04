IPO pipeline stirs as markets rebound, but deal sizes continue to shrink

A sharp rebound in equities, driven by the India–US trade deal, has lifted sentiment in the primary market, with micro-loan provider Aye Finance and AI and analytics firm Fractal Analytics preparing to launch their long-awaited IPOs next week, though at materially reduced sizes.

The two firms will launch their maiden share sales on February 9, with issue sizes of ₹1,010 crore and ₹2,834 crore, respectively.

Industry executives said market sentiment has shifted over the past 12–18 months following a sharp correction in broader equities. And only brief windows of opportunity are opening up for launches. The latest window has opened after a boost in sentiment following the India–US trade deal. From the Budget-day lows, both the Sensex and the Nifty have rallied nearly 5 per cent each, improving risk appetite.