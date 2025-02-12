Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IRCTC share price slips 4%, hits 52-week low despite healthy Q3 results

The fall in IRCTC share price came despite the company posting a healthy set of Q3FY25 results

IRCTC, Cancelled Trains Today
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 10:54 AM IST
IRCTC share price: Ticketing platform Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) share price dropped as much as 3.92 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 721.75 per share on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. 
 
The fall in IRCTC share price came despite the company posting a healthy set of Q3FY25 results.
 
IRCTC reported a 14 per cent increase in consolidated net profit in Q3FY25 to Rs 341 crore, compared to Rs 200 crore in the same period last year (Q3FY24). Sequentially, the profit rose 11 per cent from Rs 308 crore in Q2FY25.
 
The consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 1,225 crore, marking a 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase from Rs 1,115 crore. Sequentially, revenue grew 15 per cent from Rs 1,064 crore in Q2FY25.
 
Total expenses in Q3FY25 rose 11 per cent to Rs 825 crore, compared to Rs 740 crore in the same period last year.
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 5.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 417 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 394 crore in Q3FY24. However, the Ebitda margin contracted 130 basis points (bps) to 34 per cent from 35.3 per cent in Q3FY24.

IRCTC also declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share. February 20 has been fixed as the record date for the payment of the second interim dividend for FY25.
 
Segment-wise show
 
In Q3FY25, IRCTC recorded total revenue of Rs 1,229 crore from its segments, reflecting a 9 per cent Y-o-Y growth from Rs 1,120 crore. The segments include catering, Rail Neer, internet ticketing, and tourism.
 
The tourism segment showed the highest growth, rising 16.06 per cent to Rs 224 crore from Rs 193 crore. IRCTC’s catering segment contributed the most revenue, generating Rs 555 crore, a 9.25 per cent increase from Rs 508 crore Y-o-Y.
 
The Rail Neer segment achieved Rs 96.4 crore, up 14.76 per cent from Rs 84 crore, while revenue from internet ticketing grew by 5.67 per cent to Rs 354 crore, compared to Rs 335 crore in the previous year.
 
The market capitalisation of IRCTC is Rs 58,348 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 index.
 
At 10:41 AM, IRCTC share price was trading 2.10 per cent lower at Rs 735.45 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.78 per cent lower at 75,696.84.
First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

