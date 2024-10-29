JSW Infrastructure shares gained 7.4 per cent in trade on Tuesday and registered an intraday high of Rs 308.95 per share on BSE. The stock rallied after the company reported highest-ever quarterly profit in Q2FY25.

Around 9:30 AM, JSW Infra shares were up 4.14 per cent at Rs 299.4 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down by 0.24 per cent at 79,810.93. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 62,800.55 crore.

On Monday, after market hours, JSW Infra reported its highest-ever quarterly profit since going public in October 2023, boosted by higher cargo volumes.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 37.2 crore in second quarter ended September 30, up 46 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The company handled 27.5 million metric tonnes of cargo, 16 per cent higher over the last year, said JSW Infrastructure.

Higher cargo volumes were driven by increased capacity utilisation at its coal terminals, the company said in an earnings release, leading to higher third-party volumes growth of 48 per cent Y-o-Y.

The company's revenue from operations rose 18 per cent to Rs 1,001.36 crore as compared to Rs 848.31 crore Y-o-Y.

Meanwhile, total expenses fell nearly 6 per cent to Rs 634.26 crore, helping boost its margins to 55.8 per cent from 54 per cent a year ago.

Additionally, the company said it plans to enhance its overall cargo handling capacity to 400 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2030 from 170 MTPA currently.

During the quarter, JSW Infra concluded the earlier announced acquisition to acquire 70.37 per cent shareholding held by promoters in Navkar Corporation Limited.

The company also emerged as the winning bidder for the development of a greenfield port at Murbe in Maharashtra during the quarter.

The proposed port is located near major highways such as the National Highway 8 & the State Highway (Boisar Road) and Rail Corridors such as the Delhi-Mumbai trunk rail route and the Dedicated Western Freight Corridor.

JSW Infrastructure is part of the JSW Group, focusing on developing and managing port and logistics infrastructure in India. They handle various services, including cargo handling, logistics, and related infrastructure development, aiming to enhance the supply chain efficiency in the country. The company plays a significant role in supporting India's growth by improving trade and transportation infrastructure.

In the past one year, JSW Infra shares have gained 69.3 per cent against Sensex's rise of 24.7 per cent.