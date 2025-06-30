ITD Cementation shares hit record high after ₹580 crore order; stock up 4%

Shares of the company extended gains to their fifth straight day on Friday, gaining nearly 15 per cent in the process. From its May low, the scrip has surged nearly 92 per cent. The counter has risen 71 per cent this year, compared to an 8.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. ITD Cementation has a total market capitalisation of ₹15,656.72 crore, according to BSE data.

ITD Cementation's ₹580 crore order win

The company has secured an international marine contract worth $ 67.4 million (or ₹580 crore) for Jetty construction works for the Ruwais LNG project in Abu Dhabi, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Earlier this month, ITD Cementation said that it has secured a contract worth about ₹893 crore for the construction of Berth & Breakwater for the development of Greenfield Captive Jetty(s) in Odisha.

ITD Cementation Q4 results

The company’s Q4FY25 total operating income rose 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,480 crore. Its Ebitda jumped 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹268 crore, while Q4FY25 profit after tax (PAT) zoomed 27 per cent annually to ₹114 crore.