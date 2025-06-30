HDB Financial IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the The basis of allotment for the HDB Financial Services IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Monday, June 30, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Friday, June 27, receiving a decent response from investors and getting oversubscribed by nearly 17 times.

Here’s how to check HDB Financial IPO online

Once the HDB Financial IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India (Erstwhile Link Intime), the registrar for the issue.

Alternatively, investors can use these direct links to check the HDB Financial IPO allotment status directly:

HDB Financial IPO final subscription status The ₹12,500 crore public offering of HDB Financial, offered at a price band of ₹700-740 with a lot size of 20 shares, received bids for 2,17,67,66,380 shares against the 13,04,42,855 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 16.69 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE. Among the investor categories, HDB Financial IPO witnessed the highest participation from the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to 55.57 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by the non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their category by 9.99 times, and retail investors at 5.31 times.

Meanwhile, the quota reserved for shareholders and employees was overbooked by 5.72 and 4.26 times, respectively. HDB Financial IPO grey market premium (GMP) today The unlisted shares of HDB Financial continue to command a decent premium in the grey market on Monday. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that HDB Financial shares were seen trading at around ₹797 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹57 or 7.70 per cent over the upper end of the issue price. HDB Financial IPO listing forecast Shares of HDB Financial are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, July 3, 2025. Should the current grey market trends sustain, HDB Financial shares may list at a premium of over 7 per cent. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.