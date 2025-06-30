Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Nikkei gains 1.5%; S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Monday, June 30, 2025: Around 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 22 points higher at 25,772, indicating a flat to positive start for the bourses.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Monday, June 30, 2025: India’s May industrial and manufacturing production data, China’s June manufacturing PMI, Trump trade deals, upbeat global cues, primary market activity, along with institutional flows are likely to guide the key benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, on the first trading day of the week.
That said, around 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 22 points higher at 25,772, indicating a flat to positive start for the bourses.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets climbed on Monday as investors digested a host of economic data, including industrial output figures from Japan and South Korea for May, as well as China’s June purchasing managers’ index (PMI) figures.
Last checked, Nikkei was up 1.6 per cent, while the broader Topix index gained 1 per cent. Kospi advanced 0.64 per cent, and the ASX 200 rose 0.19 per cent.
US equity futures also ticked higher during early Asian hours as the market heads into the second half of the year. On Friday, Wall Street posted strong gains across the board.
The S&P 500 closed at a record high of 6,173.07, surpassing its previous peak of 6,147.43. The Nasdaq Composite also ended at a new all-time high, climbing about 0.5 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added nearly 1 per cent.
June has seen a robust rebound in US equities from the lows experienced in April amid heightened trade policy tensions. However, uncertainty over global trade negotiations continues to cast a shadow over the durability of the rally.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹1,504.93 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth ₹765.82 crore on June 27.
IPO today
Vandan Foods IPO (SME), Marc Loire IPO (SME), Cedaar Textile IPO (SME), Pushpa Jewellers IPO (SME) and Silky Overseas IPO (SME) will open for subscription, while Neetu Yoshi IPO (SME) and Adcounty Media IPO (SME) will enter Day 2.
Indogulf Cropsciences IPO (Mainline), Moving Media IPO (SME), Valencia India IPO (SME), Ace Alpha IPO (SME), and PRO FX Tech IPO (SME) will enter Day 3.
Moreover, HDB Financial Services IPO (Mainline), Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO (Mainline), Rama Telecom IPO (SME), Suntech Infra IPO (SME), Supertech EV IPO (SME) will see their allotment.
Commodity corner
Oil prices edged higher on Friday but still recorded their steepest weekly losses in three years, as the lack of major supply disruptions from the Iran-Israel conflict erased earlier risk premiums.
Brent crude futures inched up 4 cents to close at $67.77 a barrel, while US WTI crude rose 28 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to end at $65.52.
During the 12-day conflict that began after Israel struck Iran’s nuclear facilities on June 13, Brent briefly surged above $80 a barrel. However, prices tumbled sharply following a ceasefire announcement by US President Donald Trump, ultimately closing the week 12 per cent lower—Brent's worst weekly performance since August 2022. WTI crude slid about 11 per cent, marking its biggest weekly drop since March 2023.
Meanwhile, gold prices also declined, pressured by a US-China trade agreement that lifted investor sentiment and reduced demand for safe-haven assets. Spot gold slipped 1.5 per cent to $3,277.17 per ounce after earlier falling 2 per cent to a near one-month low—the weakest since May 29. Bullion registered a second consecutive weekly loss, down 2.8 per cent. US gold futures settled 1.8 per cent lower at $3,287.60.
7:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Jio on path to become dominant FWA player globally: Analysts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian telecom major Reliance Jio is on track to become the world's largest Fixed Wireless Access provider by subscriber base, eclipsing US-based telecom giant T-Mobile, an analyst report said on Sunday.
According to recent data released by telecom regulator Trai, Reliance Jio total 5G FWA subscriber base (including unlicensed band radio) reached 6.88 million in May, while T-Mobile had 6.85 million subscribers in March.
Reliance Jio reclassified around 1 million Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) unlicensed band radio (UBR) subscribers into FTTx category, following which its net FWA subscriber base stood at 5.9 million in May, with a monthly addition of 0.74 million customers. READ MORE
7:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China's manufacturing activity contracts for a third month amid deflation woes
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China’s manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in June, an official survey showed on Monday, fueling hopes for more stimulus to cushion the impact of ongoing trade disruptions.
The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) improved slightly to 49.7 in June from 49.5 in May but stayed below the 50-benchmark separating expansion from contraction. That figure was in line with analysts’ forecast of 49.7 in a Reuters poll.
The non-manufacturing PMI, which includes services and construction, rose to 50.5 from 50.3 in May.
Chinese manufacturers have been grappling with a deepening price war amid a supply glut and sluggish consumer demand, exacerbated by higher US tariffs that dwarfed its exports to the world’s largest consumption market.
Source: CNBC
7:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rare earth curbs to affect ICE vehicles as well: Automobile industry
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Raising concerns over China’s export curbs on rare-earth elements, the automobile industry is learnt to have told the Ministry of Commerce and Industry earlier this month that the issue threatens to disrupt production of not just electric vehicles (EVs) but also internal combustion engine (ICE) automobiles.
To raise these issues, a delegation of senior executives from leading automakers and component manufacturers was scheduled to visit China this month. However, Chinese authorities are yet to respond positively to India’s request to allow the delegation, people familiar with the matter said. READ MORE
7:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Torrent Pharma to acquire JB Pharma from KKR at ₹25,689 cr valuation
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In one of the largest pharmaceutical deals in India in recent years, Ahmedabad-based Torrent Pharmaceuticals will acquire a controlling stake in investment firm KKR-backed JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (known as JB Pharma) at an equity valuation of ₹25,689 crore.
This will be followed by the merger of the two entities.
The deal will be executed in two phases: First the acquisition of the 46.39 per cent stake of KKR in JB Pharma at ₹1,600 per share, amounting to ₹11,917 crore, and then a mandatory open offer to acquire up to 26 per cent of JB Pharma shares from public shareholders at an open offer price of ₹1639.18 per share. READ MORE
7:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MF distribution industry moving towards consolidation: Misbah Baxamusa
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Misbah Baxamusa, chief executive officer (CEO) at NJ Wealth — one of India’s largest mutual fund (MF) distributors, with assets under management (AUM) of over ₹2.5 trillion — tells Business Standard in an email interview that they’re seeing growing interest from salaried individuals, small business owners, and first-generation earners in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, who are aspirational and open to exploring investment avenues. READ MORE
7:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Growth to remain muted for IT services firms in Q1 amid macro uncertainty
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian information technology (IT) service providers are expected to deliver low single-digit sequential growth in the first quarter (April-June) of 2025-26 (FY26), even as macroeconomic uncertainties continue to persist due to the volatile geopolitical environment.
While the road ahead appears far from rosy, IT companies – which depend on the US for a large part of their revenue – point to no material deterioration in the spending environment. The quarter ended June 30 looks slightly better than what was feared earlier.
“This quarter will not be as bad as March but not as good as January either. While there has not been a sharp cut in spending, growth in this environment is difficult to come by as clients are still cautious on spending. For largecap players, our growth estimate is at sub-2 per cent while at the bottom end it is about a negative 1.5 per cent, at worst, sequentially,” said a senior analyst at an international research firm. READ MORE
7:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A $738 bn potential: 9 sectors set to redraw India's global growth map
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian companies could achieve disproportionate growth through distinctly Indian capabilities in nine transformative sectors in the global arena, which could collectively yield between $588 billion and $738 billion in revenues by 2030, according to estimates by McKinsey & Company. That represents a three and a half fold increase over 2023, which was pegged at between $164-206 billion.
This engine of growth is expected to come from nine sectors: e-commerce, semiconductor, Cloud services, cybersecurity, electric vehicle and battery, artificial intelligence (AI) software and services, space, nuclear fission, and robotics. The sectors were chosen based on either patent activity being twice the median or research and development (R&D) investment outpacing the national average by a factor of two. READ MORE
7:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian market upbeat
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian market upbeat
-- Nikkei up 1.6 per cent
-- ASX 200 rises 0.14 per cent
-- Kospi up 0.64 per cent
7:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street indices hit record highs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street indices hit record highs
-- Dow Jones ends 1 per cent higher
-- S&P gained 0.52 per cent
-- Nasdaq rose 0.52 per cent
7:00 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Topics : Share Market Today MARKET LIVE share market BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty FIIs DIIs Crude Oil Price Gold Prices IPO market Gift Nifty nikkei S&P Nasdaq Dow Jones
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 7:01 AM IST