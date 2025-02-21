Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / ITI share price locked in 5% upper circuit; Here's what sparked the rally

ITI share price locked in 5% upper circuit; Here's what sparked the rally

The increase in ITI's share price followed the company's announcement that it has received a revised order from the AMRCD

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 11:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ITI share price: ITI share price was in demand on Friday, February 21, 2025, as the scrip was locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 284 per share. 
 
The increase in ITI's share price followed the company's announcement that it has received a revised order from the AMRCD. According to the order, ITI is required to transfer its 22.258 acres of land at Electronic City, Bangalore, to C-DoT through a sale deed for a total consideration of Rs 200 crore.
 
As part of the revised AMRCD order, ITI received the first payment of Rs 100 crore from C-DoT on February 19, 2025, in accordance with the executed sale agreement.
 
In an exchange filing, ITI said, “The company has received a revised order from the AMRCD, stipulating that ITI shall transfer its 22.258 acres of land situated at Electronic City, Bangalore to C-DoT through a sale deed for a consideration of Rs.200 crore.”  READ: Religare Share Price jumped 9% today: here's why
 
The remaining balance is expected to be received upon the completion of additional statutory formalities.
 
About ITI

Also Read

Sanofi Consumer share price slips 4% on weak Q4 results; check details here

Mahindra & Mahindra slips 6%, sharpest fall in 7 months; tanks 17% in 2 wks

JSW Energy shares surge 15% in 4 sessions; analysts see up to 51% upside

Century Plyboards shares gain 9% in trade; here's what's driving rally

Rs 420 cr-order from MoD lifts Action Construction Equipment share 2%

 
ITI Limited is a telecom company and multi-unit central public sector undertaking. It is a total solutions provider in the telecommunications segment. The company has state-of-art manufacturing facilities in six locations including Bengaluru, Naini, Raebareli, Mankapur, Srinagar and Palakkad, coupled with an in-house research and development (R&D) centre in Bengaluru and marketing, sales & projects (MSP) offices spread across the country.
 
The market capitalisation of ITI is Rs 27,289 crore, according to BSE. The ITI share’s 52-week high is Rs 592.85, while its 52-week low is Rs 210.20 per share
 
At 10:09 AM, shares of ITI were trading 3.05 per cent higher at Rs 308.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.31 per cent higher at 82,387.36 levels.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, SMIDs trade lower; Nifty Auto drops 2%; Financials, FMCG, IT weigh

Beezaasan Explotech IPO opens; check price, lot size, GMP, listing date

Nifty, Bank Nifty: Should you buy the dips? Expert views; FIIs in Feb F&O

Stock Market Today: Nifty level; Flash Mfg PMI; PhonePe, NSDL IPO; Walmart

Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests Short Strangle strategy on Nifty

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYIndian equitiesITI LtdITI Limitedshare marketIndian equity marketsShare pricemARKET TREND

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story