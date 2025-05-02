Iware Supplychain Services IPO: Check allotment status, GMP, listing date
Iware Supplychain Services IPO allotment status:
The basis of allotment of shares for Iware Supplychain Services is expected to be finalised today, Friday, May 2, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO)
of Iware Supplychain Services, which closed its three-day subscription window on Wednesday, April 30, received a lackluster response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by nearly 2.96 times.
Once the allotment of Iware Supplychain Services IPO shares is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, investors can also follow these direct links to check the Iware Supplychain Services IPO allotment status online:
Iware Supplychain Services IPO details
The SME offering, valued at around ₹27.13 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 2.85 million equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The public issue was open for subscription from Monday, April 28, 2025, to Wednesday, April 30, 2025. It was available at ₹95 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares.
Iware Supplychain Services
proposes to utilize the proceeds from the public issue for for fundibg the capital expenditure requirement for the construction of new industrial shed.
The company further proposes to use the remaining proceeds for funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
Iware Supplychain Services IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing estimate
The unlisted shares of Iware Supplychain Services were trading at around ₹97 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP)
of ₹2 or 2.11 percent over the issue price of ₹95 apiece, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.
Shares of Iware Supplychain Services are expected to debut on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a muted listing of the company's shares. Should the current GMP sustain, investors can expect the company's shares to list at around a 2 percent premium on the exchange. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.
About iWare Supply Chain Services
Iware Supplychain Services is a pan-India integrated logistics company offering comprehensive supply chain management solutions. Incorporated in 2018, the company provides services including warehousing, transportation, and rake handling across multiple states. Iware supports various industries like FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce with its extensive network and fleet of vehicles. The company operates over 100 BCN rakes and 500 company-owned trucks, with access to 10,000 additional vehicles through partnerships. The company's services include end-to-end logistics solutions, leveraging technology for real-time tracking and inventory management.