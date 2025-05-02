Iware Supplychain Services IPO: Check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Once the allotment of Iware Supplychain Services IPO shares is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, investors can also follow these direct links to check the Iware Supplychain Services IPO allotment status online:

The SME offering, valued at around ₹27.13 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 2.85 million equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The public issue was open for subscription from Monday, April 28, 2025, to Wednesday, April 30, 2025. It was available at ₹95 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares.

About iWare Supply Chain Services

Iware Supplychain Services is a pan-India integrated logistics company offering comprehensive supply chain management solutions. Incorporated in 2018, the company provides services including warehousing, transportation, and rake handling across multiple states. Iware supports various industries like FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce with its extensive network and fleet of vehicles. The company operates over 100 BCN rakes and 500 company-owned trucks, with access to 10,000 additional vehicles through partnerships. The company's services include end-to-end logistics solutions, leveraging technology for real-time tracking and inventory management.

Shares of Iware Supplychain Services are expected to debut on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a muted listing of the company's shares. Should the current GMP sustain, investors can expect the company's shares to list at around a 2 percent premium on the exchange. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.