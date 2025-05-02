Adani Ports shares surge 5% after Q4 profit beats estimates; Details here
Mumbai
The Adani Group firm's stock rose as much as 5.38 per cent during the day to ₹1,282 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 4.18 per cent higher at ₹1,268 apiece, compared to a 0.95 per cent advance in Nifty50
as of 9:55 AM. The stock is currently at the highest level since December last year.
The company's counter extended its gaining streak to four days on Friday and has risen over 21 per cent from its recent low of ₹1,041, which it hit early last month. The stock has risen 2.8 per cent this year, compared to a 3.89 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. Follow Stock Market LIVE Updates today here
Adani Ports Q4 Results 2025 breakdown
Adani Ports posted a 47.8 per cent Y-o-Y increase in profit
attributable to equity holders for FY25, driven by higher cargo volumes. The company reported a profit of ₹3,014.22 crore for the quarter under review, beating the Bloomberg analysts’ estimate of ₹2,662.1 crore. Cargo volumes rose 8 per cent year-on-year to 117.9 million metric tonnes (mmt), led by growth in container cargo.
Revenue from operations grew 23.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,488.44 crore, exceeding the estimated ₹8,094.4 crore. Total expenses for the quarter increased by 20.93 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,382.13 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 24 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,006 crore, surpassing the forecast of ₹4,840.4 crore.
For the full financial year FY25, APSEZ’s profit rose 36.8 per cent to ₹11,092.31 crore, led by a 20 per cent year-on-year rise in container cargo. Revenue increased 14.1 per cent to ₹30,475.33 crore, and Ebitda stood at ₹19,025 crore.
Adani Ports revenue guidance
For FY26, APSEZ has projected revenue of ₹36,000–38,000 crore, Ebitda of ₹21,000–22,000 crore and a capital expenditure of ₹11,000–12,000 crore.
The company aims to handle 1 billion mtpa of cargo by 2030, backed by a planned capex of ₹50,000 crore from FY25 to FY30. Its current domestic capacity stands at 633 mtpa, supplemented by international operations in Haifa (Israel), Dar es Salaam Port (Tanzania), Abbot Point (Australia) and Colombo West International Terminal (Sri Lanka).
Adani Ports management commentary
“We have outperformed guidance across all metrics, expanded our footprint across India and globally, and transformed our logistics and marine verticals into engines of future growth," Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and chief executive officer, APSEZ, said in the statement. "From Mundra crossing 200 mmt to Vizhinjam rapidly achieving 100,000 TEUs to the strategic acquisitions of NQXT and Astro Offshore — every milestone reflects our long-term vision to become the world’s largest ports and logistics platform.”