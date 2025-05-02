Adani Ports shares surge 5% after Q4 profit beats estimates; Details here

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rallied over 5 per cent in Friday's intraday trade after it reported a 47.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (FY25)

The Adani Group firm's stock rose as much as 5.38 per cent during the day to ₹1,282 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 4.18 per cent higher at ₹1,268 apiece, compared to a 0.95 per cent advance in Nifty50 as of 9:55 AM. The stock is currently at the highest level since December last year.

Follow Stock Market LIVE Updates today here The company's counter extended its gaining streak to four days on Friday and has risen over 21 per cent from its recent low of ₹1,041, which it hit early last month. The stock has risen 2.8 per cent this year, compared to a 3.89 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50.

Adani Ports Q4 Results 2025 breakdown

Adani Ports posted a 47.8 per cent Y-o-Y increase in profit attributable to equity holders for FY25, driven by higher cargo volumes. The company reported a profit of ₹3,014.22 crore for the quarter under review, beating the Bloomberg analysts’ estimate of ₹2,662.1 crore. Cargo volumes rose 8 per cent year-on-year to 117.9 million metric tonnes (mmt), led by growth in container cargo.

Revenue from operations grew 23.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,488.44 crore, exceeding the estimated ₹8,094.4 crore. Total expenses for the quarter increased by 20.93 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,382.13 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 24 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,006 crore, surpassing the forecast of ₹4,840.4 crore.

Adani Ports revenue guidance

For FY26, APSEZ has projected revenue of ₹36,000–38,000 crore, Ebitda of ₹21,000–22,000 crore and a capital expenditure of ₹11,000–12,000 crore.

The company aims to handle 1 billion mtpa of cargo by 2030, backed by a planned capex of ₹50,000 crore from FY25 to FY30. Its current domestic capacity stands at 633 mtpa, supplemented by international operations in Haifa (Israel), Dar es Salaam Port (Tanzania), Abbot Point (Australia) and Colombo West International Terminal (Sri Lanka).

Adani Ports management commentary