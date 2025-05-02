Is Kalyan Jewellers stock ready for its next big move? Find out here
Kalyan Jewellers stock has swung over 40% twice so far in 2025, and over 30% four times in the last four months. Technical chart suggests that the stock could potentially rally over 25% from here on.Rex Cano Mumbai
Kalyan Jewellers stock has witnessed a tumultuous ride in the stock market this year. The stock witnessed an over 40 per cent swing in its share price, twice thus far in the four months of the calendar year 2025, and four times it has swung more than 30 per cent.
Kalyan Jewellers started the year with a 47 per cent crash - as the stock tumbled from a high of ₹ 795 on January 2 to a low of ₹ 421 on January 28. The stock, thereafter, witnessed a swift 41 per cent pullback in a matter of mere six trading sessions, as the stock spurted to a high of ₹ 594 on February 4.
Since then, the stock has witnessed a gradual consolidation and hit a low of ₹ 399 on March 11, and a high of ₹ 545 on April 23. The fall from its February high to the March low implies a fall of near 33 per cent, whereas the recent pullback accounts to 36.5 per cent recovery.
Since March 20, Kalyan Jewellers stock has been trading consistently above its short-term - the 20-Daily Moving Average (20-DMA), which now stands at ₹ 505. That apart, key momentum oscillators on the weekly chart have witnessed positive crossovers - suggesting that the stock may trade with a favourable bias in the near-term. READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES HERE
Kalyan Jewellers is scheduled to announce its March quarter results next week, on May 8.
Given the sharp volatility so far this year, is Kalyan Jewellers stock ready for its next big move? Here's what could happen next as per the technical charts. ALSO READ: How to trade Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv stocks post Q4FY25 results?
Kalyan Jewellers
Current Price: ₹ 518
Upside Potential: 25.5%
Support: ₹ 505; ₹ 482; ₹ 471; ₹ 461
Resistance: ₹ 548; ₹ 560; ₹ 600
The fact that Kalyan Jewellers stock
has been trading consistently above its 20-DMA augurs well for the stock in the short-term. The daily chart indicates that the stock could spurt to ₹ 548 - ₹ 560 levels in the near-term; wherein stands the 100-DMA. This resistance zone could be the key for the stock as it coincides with the 38.2 per cent retracement of the overall fall in the stock price thus far this year - i.e. from a high of ₹ 795 to a low of ₹ 399.
Break and sustained trade above this resistance zone can trigger a rally towards ₹ 650 levels, with interim resistance likely around the 200-DMA at ₹ 600 levels. This levels too coincide with the 61.8 per cent and 50 per cent retracement levels for the overall fall in Kalyan Jewellers.
Going ahead, the overall bias the counter is expected to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹ 461 levels, with interim support seen at ₹ 505, ₹ 482 ₹ 471, shows the daily chart. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART