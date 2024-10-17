Jagsonpal Pharma share price: Shares of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Limited (JPL) were in demand on Thursday, October 17, 2024, as the scrip rallied up to 6.59 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 479.25 per share.

The uptick in Jagsonpal Pharma share price came after the company announced that its board of directors will meet on October 23 to consider and approve financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and proposal for sub-division/split of existing equity shares of the company. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In an exchange filing, Jagsonpal Pharma said, “This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Limited (“the Company”) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 to consider and approve, inter-alia, the following: (i) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, (ii) Proposal for sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 5/- each, fully paid up, in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors subject to the approval of Equity Shareholders of the Company and other applicable approval(s) (if any).”

Established in 1978, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JPL) engages in the manufacture and trade of pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The company focuses on essential medicines tailored to women-specific healthcare needs, particularly in the fields of Gynaecology and Orthopaedics.

Additionally, JPL operates in various therapeutic segments, including antibiotics, allergy management, immunity and cell protection, OTC products, dermatology, and paediatrics.

More From This Section

With a robust sales team of over 900 individuals, JPL boasts a pan-India presence and generated approximately 47 per cent of its revenues in FY24 from its top five brands.

JPL employs a unique business model by completely outsourcing its manufacturing processes through loan licencing arrangements, allowing it to market formulations produced by external vendors. The company supplies raw materials directly to these manufacturers, ensuring quality and efficiency in production.

JPL's portfolio includes 17 brands, with several ranked among the top five in their respective molecule categories, highlighting its strong market position and commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare solutions.