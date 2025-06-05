Jainik Power and Cables IPO opens on June 10: Here's all you need to know

Skyline Financial Services is the registrar of the issue. Fast Track Finsec is the sole book-running lead manager of the issue.

According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Friday, June 13, 2025. Shares of Jainik Power will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Jainik Power and Cables IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company plans to use ₹23.5 crore from the net issue proceeds to meet working capital requirements, ₹10.99 crore to fund and set up a plant, and ₹5 crore for repayment of a portion of loans availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Jainik Power and Cables IPO

Incorporated in May 2011, Jainik Power and Cables has been engaged in the manufacturing of aluminium wire rods since 2023 and has over a decade of experience in the metal industry. Before manufacturing, the company was involved in the trading of aluminium rods. Its manufacturing facility is located in Sonipat, Haryana. The company supplies products across various states, mainly in states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.