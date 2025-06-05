Home / Markets / News / Adani Enter., Green, Power: Which Adani group stock is worth investing in?

Adani Enter., Green, Power: Which Adani group stock is worth investing in?

Technical chart shows that the prospects for Adani Green Energy are more favourable compared to Adani Enterprises and Adani Power.

Adani Group
premium
Key levels to track on Adani group stocks as per tech charts | Bloomberg
Rex Cano Mumbai
Jun 05 2025 | 2:13 PM IST
Adani group stocks, barring Adani Ports which has rallied nearly 17 per cent, have witnessed a lacklustre performance on the stock exchanges thus far in the calendar year 2025.  Other than Adani Ports; Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Power - up 7.4 per cent and 3 per cent are the other notable movers on the BSE and NSE. Among others, share price of Adani Group flagship firm - Adani Enterprises has slipped 1.6 per cent; whereas Adani Total Gas and AWL Agri Business have dropped over 10 per cent each.  In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index has gained 4 per cent, and the broader Nifty 500 index has advanced 2 per cent so far in 2025.  Read Latest Stock Market Updates Today LIVE   Given this background, are Adani group stocks worth investing in at the current juncture? Here's a technical outlook on Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy and Adani Power. 

Adani Enterprises

Current Price: ₹2,514  Upside Potential: 11%  Downside Risk: 12.5%  Support: ₹2,494; ₹2,400; ₹2,300  Resistance: ₹2,577; ₹2,625; ₹2,730  Adani Enterprises stock has been trading on a tepid note, as the stock has been struggling below its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) since mid-October 2024. At present, the stock is seen attempting to seek support around its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹2,494. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  Technical chart shows the presence of an overhead hurdle in the form of 200-DMA at ₹2,577; above which resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹2,625 levels. The overall bias is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹2,730 - ₹2,790 levels, suggests the chart.  On the other hand, Adani Enterprises has multiple support levels in the range of ₹2,300 - ₹2,400; with downside risk up to ₹2,200. Thus, indicating that the stock may broadly trade in the range of ₹2,200 - ₹2,700 for now.  ALSO READ | Nifty chart shows Golden Cross formation; will its 6-year history hold? 

Adani Power

Current Price: ₹551  Upside Potential: 10.7%  Downside Risk: 14.7%  Support: ₹539; ₹520  Resistance: ₹557; ₹590  Adani Power stock is seen consolidating in a tight range, between its 50-DMA and the 200-DMA, which stand at ₹539 and ₹557, respectively. Chart suggests that the stock is likely to trade with a tepid bias as long as it trades below ₹590 - ₹610 levels. On the downside, the stock has strong support around ₹520 and ₹470 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

  ALSO READ | GRSE, BDL among 9 defence stocks up over 70% in 2 months; time to book gains?

Adani Green Energy

Current Price: ₹1,009  Upside Potential: 33.8%  Downside Risk: 9.8%  Support: ₹989; ₹937  Resistance: ₹1,055; ₹1,118  Adani Green Energy stock is seen consolidating above its 20-DMA support, which stands at ₹989 for nearly a month. Chart shows that the near-term bias is likely to remain cautiously optimistic as long as the stock trades above ₹937 - ₹910 levels.  On the upside, the stock faces overhead resistance around ₹1,055 - 1,118 levels; break and sustained trade above the same can potentially trigger a rally towards ₹1,350 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ | GRSE, BDL among 9 defence stocks up over 70% in 2 months; time to book gains?

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

