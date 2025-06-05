Adani Enter., Green, Power: Which Adani group stock is worth investing in?

Adani EnterprisesCurrent Price: ₹2,514 Upside Potential: 11% Downside Risk: 12.5% Support: ₹2,494; ₹2,400; ₹2,300 Resistance: ₹2,577; ₹2,625; ₹2,730 Adani Enterprises stock has been trading on a tepid note, as the stock has been struggling below its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) since mid-October 2024. At present, the stock is seen attempting to seek support around its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹2,494. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Technical chart shows the presence of an overhead hurdle in the form of 200-DMA at ₹2,577; above which resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹2,625 levels. The overall bias is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹2,730 - ₹2,790 levels, suggests the chart. On the other hand, Adani Enterprises has multiple support levels in the range of ₹2,300 - ₹2,400; with downside risk up to ₹2,200. Thus, indicating that the stock may broadly trade in the range of ₹2,200 - ₹2,700 for now. ALSO READ | Nifty chart shows Golden Cross formation; will its 6-year history hold?
Adani PowerCurrent Price: ₹551 Upside Potential: 10.7% Downside Risk: 14.7% Support: ₹539; ₹520 Resistance: ₹557; ₹590 Adani Power stock is seen consolidating in a tight range, between its 50-DMA and the 200-DMA, which stand at ₹539 and ₹557, respectively. Chart suggests that the stock is likely to trade with a tepid bias as long as it trades below ₹590 - ₹610 levels. On the downside, the stock has strong support around ₹520 and ₹470 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Adani Green EnergyCurrent Price: ₹1,009 Upside Potential: 33.8% Downside Risk: 9.8% Support: ₹989; ₹937 Resistance: ₹1,055; ₹1,118 Adani Green Energy stock is seen consolidating above its 20-DMA support, which stands at ₹989 for nearly a month. Chart shows that the near-term bias is likely to remain cautiously optimistic as long as the stock trades above ₹937 - ₹910 levels. On the upside, the stock faces overhead resistance around ₹1,055 - 1,118 levels; break and sustained trade above the same can potentially trigger a rally towards ₹1,350 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
