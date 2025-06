Adani Enter., Green, Power: Which Adani group stock is worth investing in?

Adani Enterprises

Adani group stocks, barring Adani Ports which has rallied nearly 17 per cent, have witnessed a lacklustre performance on the stock exchanges thus far in the calendar year 2025.Other than Adani Ports; Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Power - up 7.4 per cent and 3 per cent are the other notable movers on the BSE and NSE. Among others, share price of Adani Group flagship firm - Adani Enterprises has slipped 1.6 per cent; whereas Adani Total Gas and AWL Agri Business have dropped over 10 per cent each.In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index has gained 4 per cent, and the broader Nifty 500 index has advanced 2 per cent so far in 2025.Given this background, are Adani group stocks worth investing in at the current juncture? Here's a technical outlook on Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy and Adani Power.Current Price: ₹2,514Upside Potential: 11%Downside Risk: 12.5%Support: ₹2,494; ₹2,400; ₹2,300Resistance: ₹2,577; ₹2,625; ₹2,730 Adani Enterprises stock has been trading on a tepid note, as the stock has been struggling below its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) since mid-October 2024. At present, the stock is seen attempting to seek support around its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹2,494. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Technical chart shows the presence of an overhead hurdle in the form of 200-DMA at ₹2,577; above which resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹2,625 levels. The overall bias is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹2,730 - ₹2,790 levels, suggests the chart.On the other hand, Adani Enterprises has multiple support levels in the range of ₹2,300 - ₹2,400; with downside risk up to ₹2,200. Thus, indicating that the stock may broadly trade in the range of ₹2,200 - ₹2,700 for now.Current Price: ₹551Upside Potential: 10.7%Downside Risk: 14.7%Support: ₹539; ₹520Resistance: ₹557; ₹590 Adani Power stock is seen consolidating in a tight range, between its 50-DMA and the 200-DMA, which stand at ₹539 and ₹557, respectively. Chart suggests that the stock is likely to trade with a tepid bias as long as it trades below ₹590 - ₹610 levels. On the downside, the stock has strong support around ₹520 and ₹470 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

