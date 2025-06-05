Here's why Angel One share price is buzzing in trade on Thursday, June 5

Angel One share price: Angel One shares were buzzing in trade on Thursday, June 5, 2025, with the stock rising up to 3.83 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹3,249 per share.

At 12:50 PM, Angel One shares continued to trade near day’s high, up 3.38 per cent at ₹3,234.95 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.76 per cent higher at 81,616.69 levels.

What drove Angel One shares higher today?

Angel One shares were in demand after announcing the May 2025 business update.

The company’s client base surged 23.83 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 31.95 million in May 2025, as against 23.83 million in the same month last year (May 2024).

Its average client funding book zoomed 46.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,005 crore in May 2025, from ₹2,740 crore in May 2024. The company’s unique MFs SIP registered grew 32.8 per cent annually to 6,28,280 in May 2025, from 4,73,220 in May 2024. Angel One’s cash average daily turnover (ADTO) rose 4.2 per cent annually to ₹8,600 crore, from ₹8,300 crore a year ago. Its Commodity ADTO climbed 47.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹74,500 crore in May 2025, from ₹50,600 crore in May 2024. The Cash Turnover Market Share also expanded 91 basis points (bps) to 18 per cent in May 2025, from 17.1 per cent in May 2024.

However, gross client acquisition fell 43.1 per cent to 0.50 million in May 2025, from 0.88 million in May 2024. Catch Stock Market Updates Today LIVE Average daily orders dropped 23.4 per cent annually to 5.79 million in May 2025, from 7.56 million in May 2024. It, however, surged 3.2 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) from 5.61 million. Angel One Q4 results The company's total revenue from operations dropped 22.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,056 crore, as against ₹1,357.3 crore a year ago. Profit after tax (PAT) plunged 48.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹174.5 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹399.9 crore in Q4FY24.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) plummeted 44 per cent annually to ₹264.3 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹475.5 crore in Q4FY24. Angel One's net broking revenue fell around 28 per cent to ₹490.6 crore as against ₹685.6 crore in the March 2024 quarter. Angel One dividend Angel One’s board of directors approved and recommended a final dividend of ₹26 per share for FY25. About Angel One Established in 1996, Angel One (formerly Angel Broking) is among the leading retail stockbroking and financial services firms in India, founded and chaired by Dinesh Thakkar.