Jane Street seeks more time from Sebi to respond to July 3 order

US based high-frequency trading firm Jane Street has sought more time from the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to respond to the watchdog’s order dated July 3.

The market regulator had given a 21-day period for the trading giant to respond to the allegations made in the ex-parte interim order which had directed impounding of around ₹4,843 crore of ‘illegal gains’.

“We are engaging constructively with Sebi and have sought an extension to respond to the interim order issued on July 3,” said a representative from Jane Street.

“Jane Street is committed to conduct that upholds the integrity of India’s capital markets and contributes to their continued development,” the statement added.