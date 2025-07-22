The Revenge of Badla: How early 2000s market shifts fuel Jane Street case

I woke up that morning in February of year 2000, with a particularly bad attack of the ‘imposter syndrome’.

This syndrome should strike most people who make some quick riches at the casino/races/ lottery/ stock market. But it rarely does.

I was in my mid-30s. That’s a particularly dangerous age to get dangerously rich and I was exactly in that hot zone. All my tech stocks had been flying long and hard (back then, at the height of the tech boom, long term was defined as six months).

I made myself a quiet cup of coffee, lit a cigar, and