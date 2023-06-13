Japan's benchmark Nikkei closes above 33K for the first time in 33 years

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei gauge surged on Tuesday, closing over 33,000 for the first time in 33 years, led by technology shares on expectations of a flood of investment in chip-related companies.SoftBank Group jumped 5.25 per cent on reports it may team up on an AI venture with ChatGPT operator OpenAI and that its semiconductor unit Arm is in investment talks with Intel Corp.Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest Corp soared 4.79 per cent. Toyota Motor Corp shares leapt 4.99 per cent after the automaker announced plans to market next-generation battery electronic vehicles (EVs) from 2026.The Nikkei climbed for a third-straight session, adding 1.8 per cent to 33,018.65, closing above the key psychological level for the first time since July 1990.