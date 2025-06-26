Home / Markets / News / Jefferson Capital valued at $1.2 billion after strong Nasdaq debut

Jefferson Capital valued at $1.2 billion after strong Nasdaq debut

The US IPO market has recovered in recent weeks after President Donald Trump's shifting trade policies rattled investors and froze new listings earlier this year

Nasdaq
Jefferson's total revenue jumped 34.1 per cent to $433.3 million in 2024 compared with the previous year, continuing a steady trajectory since 2019. (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 9:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Private equity-backed Jefferson Capital has secured a valuation of $1.2 billion after its shares rose 26.7% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, signaling a steady recovery in investor appetite for listings with strong fundamentals.
 
The consumer debt collector's shares opened at $19 apiece, above its offer price of $15 per share. The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company and some existing investors raised $150 million by selling 10 million shares in the IPO. 
The US IPO market has recovered in recent weeks after President Donald Trump's shifting trade policies rattled investors and froze new listings earlier this year. 
The rebound is likely to be selective, led by high-quality and long-anticipated issuers, IPOX research associate Lukas Muehlbauer said. 
Jefferson's total revenue jumped 34.1 per cent to $433.3 million in 2024 compared with the previous year, continuing a steady trajectory since 2019. 
The debut mirrors strong first-day performances last week of cancer diagnostic firm Caris Life and Slide Insurance .
Stablecoin issuer  Circle Internet and digital bank 
Chime also made stellar debuts earlier this month. But companies such as eToro, Voyager, and Omada, hot on debut, are trading below opening price as of last close. 
"The initial pop is often fueled by the scarcity of an allocation, while the subsequent trading helps establish a more sustainable, long-term market price. Ultimately, this dynamic is less about fading interest and more about the market undertaking a healthy process of price discovery," said Muehlbauer. 
Founded in 2002, Jefferson purchases and manages unpaid consumer debts in the U.S., Canada, UK and Latin America. It helps banks, credit card issuers and other lenders recover debt. 
The company, which competes with PRA Group and Encore Capital Group in its core U.S. market, was acquired by U.S.-based private equity firm J.C. Flowers in 2018.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi extends portfolio rebalancing timelines to all passive breaches in MFs

Premium

Strong mkt leadership, robust demand should help IndiGo stock gain altitude

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, 6 others buy 1.6% stake in Delhivery for ₹461 cr

RBI bond holdings hit record high, may ease in months ahead, say traders

IPOs in H1 2025 were priced to perfection; be selective now, say analysts

Topics :NasdaqStock MarketMarkets

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story