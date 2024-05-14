Home / Markets / News / Jindal Steel and Power shares hit 52 week high on strong Q4 performance

Jindal Steel and Power shares hit 52 week high on strong Q4 performance

The surge came after the company announced a strong set of quarter-ending March of financial year 2024 (Q4FY24) results

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL)
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JSPL Q4 results: Shares of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) rose as much as 4.11 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 977.95 per share, on Tuesday. 

The surge came after the company announced a strong set of quarter-ending March of financial year 2024 (Q4FY24) results.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The steel giant’s bottomline doubled from previous fiscal year (FY23) as input costs declined. Jindal Steel and Power’s consolidated profit after tax increased to Rs 933 crore in the quarter-ending March of financial year 2024 (Q4FY24), from Rs 466 crore a year ago (Q4FY23).

Its topline, however, fell 1.4 per cent to Rs 13,521 crore on lower steel prices, making this tycoon Naveen Jindal-led steelmaker's smallest revenue fall in five quarters.

JSPL’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Adj. Ebitda) jumped to Rs 12,496 crore in Q4FY24, from Rs 11,035 crore in Q4FyY23.

The company's input costs eased nearly 15 per cent to Rs 5,265 crore in the same period.

Meanwhile, Crude steel production surged 9 per cent Y-o-Y during Q4FY24 to 37.3mt and 13 per cent Y-o-Y during FY24 to 144mt. 

The steel exports also increased 122 per cent sequentially during Q4FY24, primarily driven by higher exports of HRC and plates. Country-wise, India exported more into Vietnam and Spain sequentially.

The board of directors also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per share of face value Rs 1 each for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), which shall be paid, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

The market capitalisation of Jindal Steel and Power is Rs 98,719.03 crore. Its 52-week low is Rs 503.

At 11:22 AM, shares of JSPL were trading a little over 3 per cent higher at Rs 967.80 per share. By comparison, S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.28 per cent at 72,978.55 levels. 

Also Read

Jindal Saw sinks 8% despite solid Q4; tech chart shows support at Rs 491

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit jumps 30% to Rs 7,969 crore, revenue up 1.3%

Spouses capable of earning should not burden their partner: Delhi HC

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: Date, where & where to watch

Jindal Stainless Q3 results: Net profit rises 39% to Rs 692.33 crore

This PSU defense stock has zoomed 123% since Nov; UBS sees over 25% upside

Nomura to nearly double profit over 7 yrs with focus on wealth management

Hero MotoCorp stock new records; tops Rs 5,000 mark, m-cap reaches Rs 1 trn

Alembic ltd zooms 13% on strong Q4 performance; net profit rises by 425%

Nifty 500, MidCap indices outperform peers as 4th phase of elections end

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jindal Steel and Power LimitedJindal Steel and Powerbuzzing stockBuzzing stocksBSE NSEBSE NSE equityMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexS&P BSE SensexNSE Nifty50 benchmark indexNifty50Indian equitiesJSPL

First Published: May 14 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story