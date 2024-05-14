Nomura to nearly double profit over 7 yrs with focus on wealth management

Nomura Holdings, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, said on Tuesday it aims to nearly double its pre-tax profit over seven years as it pushes deeper into wealth management.



Like many other financial firms, Nomura has been trying to bolster the money it makes from wealth management - seen as a more stable business than trading, which is often closely tied to the ups and downs of markets.



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In Japan, it is the dominant company with a strong client base among high net wealth individuals and is targeting further expansion among business owners, startup managers and doctors.



Wealth management accounted for roughly half of its pretax income in the past financial year.



But Nomura has had less success abroad, where it remains outside the top 25 in the latest ranking of Asia wealth businesses by Asia Private Banker.



Nomura has built out a dedicated team to tap into Asian markets, hiring more than 70 private bankers over the past three years. It has also said it wants to become one of the top 15 wealth managers in Asia over the long term.



For its wholesale business, which includes investment banking and trading, Nomura is aiming for organic growth, Group CEO Kentaro Okuda told an investors relations event on Tuesday.



It is also encouraging each of its businesses to consider their own return on equity to generate self-sustaining growth.



Nomura aims to hit a pre-tax profit of more than 500 billion yen ($3.2 billion) by the 2030-31 financial year, around 1.8 times its results for the 2023-24 financial year, according to a document released at the event.



It is aiming to increase the assets under management in its investment management business to 129 trillion yen by March 2031, up from 89 trillion yen as of March 2024.