Jindal Supreme shares off to a solid start, list at 31% premium on BSE

Jindal Supreme IPO listing: Shares of Jindal Supreme were off to a solid start on Wednesday, as they listed at a premium of up to 31 per cent over the initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹93 apiece. The listing met expectations as signalled by the grey market.

Jindal Supreme's IPO was a mix of a fresh issue of ₹100 crore and an offer for sale of ₹25 crore, with the total offer size of ₹125 crore. The IPO price band was set at ₹88-93 per share.

It plans to use the fresh proceeds raised for repayment of certain borrowings and general corporate purposes.

The company is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of steel pipes, tubes, and other steel products catering to infrastructure and industrial applications for over five decades. It has robust manufacturing capabilities with a total installed capacity of 1,71,000 MTPA. Meanwhile, its well-established distribution network features 53 dealers across Northern India.

That said, Jindal Supreme faces geographic concentration risk due to relying on a single manufacturing facility in Haryana. Its heavy reliance on the top 10 suppliers for over 70 per cent of total raw material purchases also remains a concern, said Swastika.