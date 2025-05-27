Jio Financial stock jumps 4% as Jio BlackRock gets SEBI nod for MF biz

Jio Financial share price today: Shares of Jio Financial Services (JFSL) rose nearly 4 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹292.3 on Tuesday. The uptick came after Jio BlackRock Asset Management, a 50:50 joint venture (JV) between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to commence operations as an investment manager for their mutual fund business in India.

ALSO READ: JioBlackRock receives Sebi nod, appoints Sid Swaminathan as MD and CEO The stock was up 3.27 per cent at ₹290.95 compared to the previous day's close of ₹281.75 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), as of 2:20 PM. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index was trading at 24,730.45, down 270.7 points or 1.1 per cent. Jio Financial stock is down over 20 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹368.6, touched on May 27, 2024. Since the announcement of Jio Financial's March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) results on April 17, the stock has surged nearly around 16.7 per cent.

JioBlackRock Asset Management aims to launch a range of investment products, including those that apply BlackRock’s industry-leading capabilities in data-driven investing, over the coming months, the company said.

Isha Ambani, non-executive director at JFSL said that our partnership with BlackRock is a powerful combination of global investment expertise and Jio’s digital-first innovation.

"Together, we are committed to making investing simple, accessible, and inclusive for every Indian. I am confident that JioBlackRock Asset Management will play a transformative role in shaping the future of financial empowerment in India," Ambani said.

Also Read

In addition, the company has appointed Sid Swaminathan as the managing director and chief executive officer of Jio BlackRock Asset Management.

Jio Financial Q4 FY25 results highlights

ALSO READ: Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund gets registered with SEBI In Q4 FY25, Jio Financial reported a total income of ₹518 crore, up 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹418 crore in the year-ago period. The company's pre-provision operating profit grew 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹374 crore compared to 317 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Profit after tax (PAT) in the reported quarter stood at ₹316 crore, up from ₹311 crore in the year-ago period.

About Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial Services is a core investment company (CIC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It operates a full-stack financial services business through customer-facing entities, including Jio Finance, Jio Insurance Broking, Jio Payment Solutions, Jio Leasing Services, Jio Finance Platform and Service, and Jio Payments Bank.

The company has also entered into a joint venture with BlackRock, to offer asset management, wealth management and broking services in India.