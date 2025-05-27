Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund gets registered with SEBI

Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund gets registered with SEBI

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Jio BlackRock Asset Management to act as AMC for Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund

Jio Financial Services announced that the Securities and Exchange Board of India, vide letter dated 26 May 2025, has granted:

(a) certificate of registration to 'Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund'; and

(b) approval to Jio BlackRock Asset Management to act as the Asset Management Company for 'Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund'.

Nifty trades below 24,850; European mrkt opens higher

Hi-Tech Pipes gains after Q4 PAT rises 58% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Talbros Automotive tanks as Q4 PAT slumps 47% YoY to Rs 27 cr

Blue Dart slides after Q4 PAT decline 29% YoY to Rs 55 cr

Snowman Logistics Q4 PAT surges 81% YoY to Rs 4 cr

First Published: May 27 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

