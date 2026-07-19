Jio Platforms' IPO remains the key driver for Reliance Industries stock

The gains in O2C revenue, however, did not translate into higher margins or earnings growth. The segment’s performance was dented by under-recoveries in domestic fuel retailing, costs related to the special additional excise duty, higher crude premiums, freight and insurance costs, a 10 per cent decline in volumes, and LPG diversion. Segment margins slipped 100 basis points year-on-year to 8.4 per cent from 9.4 per cent.

The telecom business performed broadly in line with expectations, with standalone revenue growing 10.8 per cent year-on-year and 2.5 per cent sequentially. Growth was driven by subscriber additions, although the average revenue per user (Arpu) remained slightly soft. Jio added 8.9 million net subscribers during Q1FY27, taking its subscriber base to 533.3 million, up 7.1 per cent year-on-year. According to Dolat Capital, this marks the eighth consecutive quarter of subscriber-led expansion. Arpu rose 3.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹215.6, though the brokerage described the increase as modest.