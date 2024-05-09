JPMorgan's inclusion of Indian bonds into index to aid private credit mkt

By Preeti Singh and Saikat Das



India’s inclusion into JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s bond index will give a boost to its private credit markets by providing a benchmark for investments and attracting more inflows, according to BPEA Credit.



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The inclusion constitutes a watershed moment for the country’s $1.2 trillion government debt market, with spillovers to other asset classes. Once the change takes effect on June 28, it will be easier to compare the performance of an Indian credit fund with an investment in Singapore, Korea or the US, said the head of BPEA Credit.





“It gives a reference point” for offshore investors who look at both sovereign and corproate bonds, and other asset classes,” Kanchan Jain told Bloomberg. Founded in 2011, BPEA Credit has deployed just over $1 billion in India, Jain said.

Investors have already pumped billions of dollars into the sovereign bonds eligible to join the index, helping to push down yields on corporate notes.

That’s got implications for the fast growing market of non-bank lending. While still a fraction of the $1.7 trillion global market, the country is a hotspot in Asia for private credit, which typically attracts firms whose credit metrics make them ineligible for a bank loan.

“Eventually, this will bring in more transparency, and help in increasing fund flows to India fixed income,” Jain said.