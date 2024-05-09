Home / Markets / News / JPMorgan's inclusion of Indian bonds into index to aid private credit mkt

JPMorgan's inclusion of Indian bonds into index to aid private credit mkt

Once the change takes effect on June 28, it will be easier to compare the performance of an Indian credit fund with an investment in Singapore, Korea or the US, said the head of BPEA Credit

Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 7:51 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Preeti Singh and Saikat Das
 
India’s inclusion into JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s bond index will give a boost to its private credit markets by providing a benchmark for investments and attracting more inflows, according to BPEA Credit. 
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The inclusion constitutes a watershed moment for the country’s $1.2 trillion government debt market, with spillovers to other asset classes. Once the change takes effect on June 28, it will be easier to compare the performance of an Indian credit fund with an investment in Singapore, Korea or the US, said the head of BPEA Credit. 

“It gives a reference point” for offshore investors who look at both sovereign and corproate bonds, and other asset classes,” Kanchan Jain told Bloomberg. Founded in 2011, BPEA Credit has deployed just over $1 billion in India, Jain said. 

Investors have already pumped billions of dollars into the sovereign bonds eligible to join the index, helping to push down yields on corporate notes. 

That’s got implications for the fast growing market of non-bank lending. While still a fraction of the $1.7 trillion global market, the country is a hotspot in Asia for private credit, which typically attracts firms whose credit metrics make them ineligible for a bank loan. 

“Eventually, this will bring in more transparency, and help in increasing fund flows to India fixed income,” Jain said. 

Also Read

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Corporate bond market booms: Record high mobilization despite tax changes

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

JPMorgan profit shrinks as it sets aside $3 bn for deposit insurance fund

Nifty bias to remain negative till it breaches 22,500, says Ajit Mishra

Tata Power, L&T, BoB, VI, and TVS Motor among six stocks to track on May 9

Stock Market LIVE: Indian equities may remain volatile tracking Asian markets

Pre-market report: Nifty weekly expiry, PSBs, OMCs on investors radar today

India leads first Asia high-yield dollar bond sales rise in five years

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian bondsJP Morgan Chase & Co'sBond indexDebt market

First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story