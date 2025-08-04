Home / Markets / News / JSW Cement sets IPO price band at ₹139-147, opens Aug 7: Check key details

JSW Cement IPO will open for public subscription on Thursday, August 7, and close on Monday, August 11

JSW Cement
JSW Cement IPO | Photo: X@JSWCement
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:40 AM IST
JSW Cement IPO: JSW Cement, a part of Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group, has set a price band of ₹139 to ₹147 for its initial public offering (IPO). At the upper end of the price band, the company is expected to raise around ₹3,600 crore. The issue comprises a combination of a fresh issue worth ₹1,600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹2,000 crore. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), AP Asia Opportunistic Holdings, Synergy Metals Investments Holding, and State Bank of India are the investor selling shareholders. 
 
JSW Cement IPO will open for public subscription on Thursday, August 7, and close on Monday, August 11, 2025. The bidding for anchor investors will take place on Wednesday, August 6. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Shares of JSW Cement will be listed on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, tentatively on Thursday, August 14, 2025.   Investors can bid for a minimum lot of 102 shares, with a minimum investment amount of ₹14,994 at the upper end price. 
 
Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. JM Financial, Axis Capital, Citi Global Markets India, DAM Capital Advisors, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Jefferies India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers.
 
According to the RHP, the company proposes to utilise ₹800 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for partially financing the cost of establishing a new integrated cement unit at Nagaur, Rajasthan, and ₹520 crore for prepayment or repayment of certain borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.   Check NSDL IPO allotment status

About JSW Cement

Incorporated in 2006, JSW Cement is a cement manufacturing company in India focused on manufacturing green cementitious products comprising blended cement, including portland slag cement (PSC), portland composite cement (PCC) and ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS). It also manufactures ordinary Portland cement (OPC), clinker and a range of allied cementitious products such as ready-mix concrete (RMC), screened slag, construction chemicals and waterproofing compounds.
 
The company operates seven manufacturing plants across te country, including one integrated unit, one clinker unit, and five grinding units located in Andhra Pradesh (Nandyal plant), Karnataka (Vijayanagar plant), Tamil Nadu (Salem plant), Maharashtra (Dolvi plant), West Bengal (Salboni plant), and Odisha (Jajpur plant and the majority-owned Shiva Cement clinker unit).
 
As of March 31, 2025, JSW Cement had an installed grinding capacity of 20.60 MMTPA, comprising 11.00 MMTPA in the southern region, 4.50 MMTPA in the western region, and 5.10 MMTPA in the eastern region of India.
 
In the fiscal 2024-25 (FY25), JSW Cement reported revenue from operations of ₹5,813 crore, down 3.5 per cent from ₹6,028.1 crore in the previous fiscal. The company posted a net loss of ₹163.76 crore compared to a net profit of ₹62 crore in the FY24.

Topics :JSW CementIPOsMarketsJSW GroupSajjan JindalIPO market

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

