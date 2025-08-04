JSW Cement sets IPO price band at ₹139-147, opens Aug 7: Check key details

JSW Cement IPO: JSW Cement, a part of Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group, has set a price band of ₹139 to ₹147 for its initial public offering (IPO). At the upper end of the price band, the company is expected to raise around ₹3,600 crore. The issue comprises a combination of a fresh issue worth ₹1,600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹2,000 crore.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), AP Asia Opportunistic Holdings, Synergy Metals Investments Holding, and State Bank of India are the investor selling shareholders.

Investors can bid for a minimum lot of 102 shares, with a minimum investment amount of ₹14,994 at the upper end price. JSW Cement IPO will open for public subscription on Thursday, August 7, and close on Monday, August 11, 2025. The bidding for anchor investors will take place on Wednesday, August 6. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Shares of JSW Cement will be listed on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, tentatively on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. JM Financial, Axis Capital, Citi Global Markets India, DAM Capital Advisors, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Jefferies India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers. Check NSDL IPO allotment status According to the RHP, the company proposes to utilise ₹800 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for partially financing the cost of establishing a new integrated cement unit at Nagaur, Rajasthan, and ₹520 crore for prepayment or repayment of certain borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. About JSW Cement Incorporated in 2006, JSW Cement is a cement manufacturing company in India focused on manufacturing green cementitious products comprising blended cement, including portland slag cement (PSC), portland composite cement (PCC) and ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS). It also manufactures ordinary Portland cement (OPC), clinker and a range of allied cementitious products such as ready-mix concrete (RMC), screened slag, construction chemicals and waterproofing compounds.