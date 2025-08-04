Market pullbacks may be short-lived, says charts; time to exit?

BSE SensexCurrent Price: 80,600 Likely Target: 78,765 Downside Risk: 2.3% Support: 80,400; 79,900; 79,500; 79,100 Resistance: 81,100; 81,250; 81,400; 81,900 As per the present chart set-up, the BSE Sensex can potentially slide towards 78,765 levels in the next couple of months. The short-term bias is likely to remain negative as long as the index quotes below 81,900 levels. In the week ahead, the BSE benchmark may face interim resistance around 81,100, 81,250 and 81,400 levels. Break and sustained trade above 81,900, can open the doors for a potential pullback towards 83,600 levels. On the downside, intermediate support for the Sensex can be anticipated around 80,400, 79,900, 79,500 and 79,100 levels.
NSE NiftyCurrent Price: 24,565 Likely Target: 23,660 Downside Risk: 3.7% Support: 24,390; 24,200; 24,050 Resistance: 25,050; 25,325 The NSE Nifty 50 index has been trading below its short-term moving averages - the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA for the last six trading sessions. The daily chart shows, that the Nifty now seems on course to test support around its 100-DMA, which stands at 24,390 levels; below which a dip to the 200-DMA at 24,050 seems likely.
