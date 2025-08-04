Market pullbacks may be short-lived, says charts; time to exit?

The daily chart shows that the overall bias for the Nifty is likely to remain negative as long as the index remains below 25,325 levels. The short-term moving averages, which coincides around 25,050 levels, are likely to act as near-term hurdles.On the medium-term time-frame, the Nifty is seen seeking support around its 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA) which stands at 24,445 levels; below which support the index exists around 24,200 levels in the form of the 50-WMA. The weekly chart suggests, a potential downside risk of up to 23,660 levels for the Nifty.