NSDL IPO oversubscribed by 41x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

NSDL IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the initial public offering (IPO) of National Securities Depository (NSDL) is expected to be finalised today, August 4, 2025. The mainline issue closed for public subscription on Friday, August 4, 2025. NSDL IPO received a solid response from the investors, getting subscribed over 41 times.
According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the demand by subscribing to the portion reserved for them by 103.95 times. The issue reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 34.98 times, and the retail investors portion was booked 7.73 times. Additionally, the employees' portion was booked 15.42 times.
Following the allotment, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar of the issue. Additionally, investors can follow the direct links given below to check the NSDL IPO allotment status directly:
NSDL IPO opened for bidding on Wednesday, July 20, and closed on Friday, August 1. Once the allotment is finalised, successful bidders will have their demat accounts credited on Tuesday, August 5. The refund procedure will also begin on Tuesday. Shares of NSDL will make their debut on the BSE tentatively on Wednesday, August 6. ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers.
NSDL IPO grey market premium (GMP)
According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of NSDL were trading at ₹920 in the grey market, commanding a marginal premium of ₹15 or 120 per cent against the upper end of the price band of ₹760 to ₹800. This indicates a positive listing for the NSDL shares, but the estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated.
About National Securities Depository
National Securities Depository is a Sebi-registered market infrastructure institution. As of March 31, 2025, it is the largest depository in India in terms of number of issuers, number of active instruments, market share in demat value of settlement volume and value of assets held under custody, according to a CRISIL report. Through its subsidiaries, NDML and NPBL, NSDL offers a range of IT-enabled solutions through multiple verticals such as e-governance, payment solutions, collaborative industry solutions, regulatory platforms, KYC solutions, insurance repository services and digital banking solutions, amongst others.
