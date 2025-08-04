NSDL IPO oversubscribed by 41x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

NSDL IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the The basis of allotment of shares for the initial public offering (IPO) of National Securities Depository (NSDL) is expected to be finalised today, August 4, 2025. The mainline issue closed for public subscription on Friday, August 4, 2025. NSDL IPO received a solid response from the investors, getting subscribed over 41 times.

According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the demand by subscribing to the portion reserved for them by 103.95 times. The issue reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 34.98 times, and the retail investors portion was booked 7.73 times. Additionally, the employees' portion was booked 15.42 times.

Following the allotment, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar of the issue. Additionally, investors can follow the direct links given below to check the NSDL IPO allotment status directly: Check NSDL IPO allotment status on BSE: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check NSDL IPO allotment status on NSE: nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids Check NSDL IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India: in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html NSDL IPO listing date NSDL IPO opened for bidding on Wednesday, July 20, and closed on Friday, August 1. Once the allotment is finalised, successful bidders will have their demat accounts credited on Tuesday, August 5. The refund procedure will also begin on Tuesday. Shares of NSDL will make their debut on the BSE tentatively on Wednesday, August 6. ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers.