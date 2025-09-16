JSW Infra gains 3% on 30-year pact with Kolkata port to reconstruct berths

According to a filing on the exchanges, the project involves reconstruction and mechanisation of berths 7 and 8 at Netaji Subhash Dock on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis through PPP mode, to boost cargo-handling efficiency.

In July this year, the company announced the receipt of a letter of award for the reconstruction of two berths at Netaji Subhash Dock of Kolkata Dock System, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority, Kolkata.

The concession has been executed through JSW Kolkata Container Terminal, a wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated earlier this year for the purpose. The initiative aims to strengthen Kolkata Dock System's container and cargo operations, supporting growing trade on India's eastern coast.