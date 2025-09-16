Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty muted; Asia rises; Nasdaq, S&P hit records; Euro Pratik IPO in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on September 16, 2025: Around 8 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 8 points lower at 25,156, indicating a muted start.
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, September 16, 2025: Upbeat global cues, primary market activity may drive the mood of benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, today.
In the previous session, BSE Sensex settled at 81,785.74, down by 118.96 or 0.15 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 was at 25,069.2, down 44.8 points or 0.18 per cent.
Global cues
Nikkei crossed the 45,000 mark for the first time on Monday, leading Asia-Pacific gains after US President Donald Trump said trade negotiations with China in Spain were making progress.
The talks were overshadowed by a ‘framework’ agreement on the divestment of Chinese-owned TikTok, announced by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Madrid, who said the commercial terms were already finalised. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to speak on Friday to review the terms.
Topix rose 0.36 per cent to record high. Kospi added 0.82 per cent while ASX 200 gained 0.23 per cent.
On Wall Street, US stocks closed higher ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting. The S&P 500 advanced 0.5 per cent to finish above 6,600 for the first time at 6,615.28. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9 per cent to a record 22,348.75, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1 per cent, or 49.23 points, to 45,883.45.
IPO today
Euro Pratik IPO (Mainline) will open for subscription. TechD Cybersecurity IPO (SME) will enter Day 2 of, while L T Elevator IPO (SME) will enter Day 3.
Taurian MPS IPO (SME), Karbonsteel Engineering Ltd.IPO (SME), Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO (SME) and Krupalu Metals IPO (SME) will list on the bourses.
Also, Airfloa Rail Technology IPO (SME) will see its allotment today.
Commodity corner
Oil prices advanced Monday as markets weighed Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries and US President Donald Trump’s warning that sanctions could be imposed if NATO members halt Russian oil purchases. Brent crude rose 0.67 per cent to settle at $67.44 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate gained 0.97 per cent to $63.30.
Gold hit a fresh record, lifted by a weaker dollar and softer Treasury yields ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting. Spot gold climbed 1.1 per cent to $3,680.80 per ounce after touching an all-time high of $3,685.39. U.S. gold futures for December delivery added 0.8 per cent to $3,719.00.
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Growth rate of Russia should outpace dynamics of global economy: Putin
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasised that the growth rate of the Russian economy should outpace the dynamics of the global economy during a meeting on economic issues, as reported by TASS.
During the meeting, Putin stated that stability of public finances, the implementation of planned projects and programs directly depend on the state of affairs in the Russian economy.
"It is obvious that the stability of public finances, the implementation of planned projects and programs directly depend on the state of affairs in the Russian economy. And here we have set the main goal, namely, to ensure the growth rates necessary for this," the President said as quoted by TASS. READ MORE
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India faces fresh $1.9 bn fund outflows as global money chases commodities
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India is once again in the crosshairs of foreign investors pulling money out. According to Elara Securities’ Global Liquidity Tracker, India-focused funds have seen $1.9 billion in outflows over the last seven weeks, marking the second sharp wave of withdrawals in less than a year.
The latest exodus comes after a bigger phase between October 2024 and March 2025, when $4.4 billion exited Indian markets. Together, the two cycles underline the nervousness of global investors toward Indian equities at a time when other emerging markets are enjoying record inflows. READ MORE
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Medicover Hospitals to launch IPO in 2026, says CMD Anil Krishna
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Medicover Hospitals, a city-based super-specialty healthcare chain, is planning to go for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2026 to support its expansion of infrastructure and reduction of debt burden.
Medicover on Monday announced significant expansion plans in Telangana with the addition of two new multi-specialty hospitals here, a press release said. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Orkla India gets Sebi nod for IPO; parent of MTR Foods, Eastern Spices
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Transrail Lighting and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Orkla India, the parent of MTR Foods and Eastern Spices, on Monday received an approval from the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering.
The IPO will involve the sale of 2.28 crore equity shares by promoter Orkla Asia Pacific Pte, along with shareholders Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran, at a face value of Rs 1 each. The company had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in June.
Orkla India’s product portfolio comprises more than 400 products across two key categories — spices and convenience foods, the latter including ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings.
According to a report by Technopak Advisors, the Indian packaged foods market was valued at Rs 10.18 lakh crore in financial year 2024 (FY24), growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8 per cent from FY19. READ MORE
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Airfloa Rail Technology IPO booked 281x; check allotment status, latest GMP
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Airfloa Rail Technology IPO received overwhelming demand from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by a massive 281.04 times by the end of the subscription period on Monday, September 15, 2025. Investors who applied for the Airfloa Rail Technology IPO can check their allotment status online through the BSE or the registrar’s website, KFin Technologies. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FIA flags concerns over Sebi's closing auction plan, seeks changes
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Futures Industry Association (FIA), a global body representing derivatives market participants, has suggested modifications to the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) proposal to introduce a closing auction session (CAS) in the equity cash market.
The recommendations aim to ensure consistency and operational efficiency in determining closing prices.
According to FIA, a CAS could help deepen liquidity in the cash market, improve transparency in settlement price discovery, and enable passive funds to rebalance more efficiently by reducing tracking error. However, it flagged potential challenges if the framework is adopted without harmonisation between the two stock exchanges, which could lead to discrepancies in closing prices and executed volumes. READ MORE
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: KRBL orders third-party review after director's exit over governance issues
Stock Market LIVE Updates: KRBL Ltd, a major basmati rice producer and owner of the India Gate brand, on Monday said its board has ordered an independent review following the resignation of independent director Anil Kumar Chaudhary, who raised multiple corporate governance concerns.
In a filing to stock exchanges, the company said separate meetings of independent directors and the board were convened on Monday to discuss the observations made by Chaudhary in his resignation letter dated September 8.
Chaudhary stepped down with immediate effect on September 8, saying he could no longer contribute meaningfully to the board due to what he called a culture where "dissent is suppressed or sidelined." READ MORE
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Canara Robeco, Hero Motors among 6 firms to get Sebi nod for IPOs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Six firms, including Canara Robeco Asset Management Company and Hero Motors, have secured Sebi's approval to launch maiden public offers, an update with the markets regulator showed on Monday.
Besides, Pine Labs, Orkla India, Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions and Emmvee Photovoltaic Power received regulatory nod to float IPOs.
These companies, which filed their preliminary IPO papers with Sebi between April and July, obtained Sebi's observations during September 2-12, the update showed.
In regulatory terms, Sebi's observation is equivalent to clearance for launching a public issue.
Canara Robeco AMC's 4.98 crore equity shares IPO is solely an offer-for-sale (OFS) by promoters Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe NV, with no fresh issue component. READ MORE
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reits rally as Sebi reclassifies them as equity for mutual fund flows
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of real estate investment trusts (Reits) rallied on Monday, reacting to the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) Friday decision to reclassify them as equity securities for mutual fund (MF) investments. The move is expected to improve liquidity, expand the investor base, and attract stronger institutional participation, especially from MFs.
So far, Reits were classified as hybrid securities.
"Reits rallied after Sebi reclassified them from the hybrid category to equities, eliminating MF investment caps and aligning them with global benchmarks. The move is expected to attract significant capital inflows, boost institutional participation, and enhance integration into equity-focused strategies, driving a positive market response," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments. READ MORE
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi signals more relaxations to ease onboarding of foreign investors
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has planned a slew of further relaxations to facilitate easier registrations of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), including a common know-your-client (KYC) and smoother documentation through India digital signature.
Over the last year, the market regulator has taken several measures to make the onboarding of FPIs smoother. These include relaxations for FPIs only investing in government securities, exemptions in disclosure regime and now recently approved Swagat-FI — a single window framework for trusted FPIs such as government-owned or related funds, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds. READ MORE
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India, US back on deal table: Chief negotiator-level meeting on Tuesday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Chief negotiators from India and the United States (US) will meet in New Delhi on Tuesday for stock-taking discussions on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA),
signalling that talks between the two nations are back on track after a month-and-a-half-long pause.
Chief negotiator and Assistant US Trade Representative (USTR) for South and Central Asia, Brendan Lynch, is reaching New Delhi on Monday night and will hold talks with his Indian counterpart and Commerce Department Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on Tuesday. The one-day meeting will be a precursor to the next formal round of negotiations that will take place depending on the outcome of the discussions. READ MORE
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today: Adani Enterprises, NCC, NTPC Green, Wipro, Midhani
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top stocks to track today
Adani Enterprises: The flagship of the Adani group has secured a Letter of Award (LoA) from National Highways Logistics Management Ltd. to build a 12.9 km ropeway from Sonprayag to Kedarnath, cutting travel time from nine hours to just 36 minutes.
NCC: The company has received a contract worth about ₹2,090.5 crore from the Water Resources Department, Bihar, for constructing the Barnar reservoir project in Jamui district, including dam structures and irrigation channels, to be executed in 30 months.
KRBL: The company's board has ordered an independent review following the resignation of independent director Anil Kumar Chaudhary, who raised multiple corporate governance concerns.
John Cockerill India: The company received an order worth about ₹80 crore from Tata Steel to design, engineer, manufacture, and supply Pickling and ARP plants for its Jamshedpur Tinplate Division, along with supervision of erection and commissioning. READ MORE
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Finance stock fully priced amid some challenges, opportunities
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Finance’s (BAF) earnings for the April–June quarter (Q1) of FY26 were in line with estimates, with robust 24.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in assets under management (AUM) and higher operating efficiency. However, lower other income and elevated credit costs offset some of these positives.
Credit cost rose to 2.02 per cent compared with 1.97 per cent (adjusted) in Q4 FY25, with management flagging stress in the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) portfolio, which accounts for about 12 per cent of AUM, due to the macroeconomic slowdown. BAF’s results reflected efficiency gains, with cost-to-income at 33 per cent and opex-to-AUM at 3.8 per cent, levels that management believes may be sustained until FY27. AUM is expected to continue growing at mid-20s rates while maintaining profitability. READ MORE
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China accuses US of bullying over tariffs on Russian oil purchases
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China accused the United States of "unilateral bullying" in calling on allies to impose tariffs on China over its purchase of Russian oil, fueling tensions as Chinese and U.S officials meet in Spain to try to resolve trade disputes.
China opposes Washington's request that the Group of Seven and NATO countries impose secondary tariffs on Chinese imports over its purchase of Russian oil, China's commerce ministry said on Monday, calling it "a classic example of unilateral bullying and economic coercion".
Officials from China and the U.S. on Monday entered a second day of talks in Madrid to try to seek common ground on issues including tariffs and a U.S. demand for divestment from TikTok by Chinese owner Bytedance. READ MORE
7:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Polycab India flips a switch, powers ahead of Havells in decade-long race
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mumbai-based Polycab India Ltd has overtaken Havells India Ltd as the bellwether in the consumer electrical goods space, ending the latter’s decade-long leadership in the sector.
As on Monday, Polycab’s market capitalisation (mcap) stood at approximately ₹1.09 trillion, compared with nearly ₹1 trillion for Havells. Over the past 12 months, Polycab’s mcap has risen 12 per cent while Havells’ has declined 4.1 per cent. The cable and electrical goods maker has also surpassed its rival in both revenue and profit growth.
Polycab’s rise reflects superior operational execution and financial discipline in recent years. Its earnings growth has been driven by market share gains in its core cables and wires business as well as fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) — a segment Havells long dominated. READ MORE
