Just Dial shares rally 13% as PAT grows 37% YoY, revenue 7% in Q4FY25

Just Dial stock zoomed 12.9 per cent on April 21, 2025 trade, registering an intraday high at ₹1,039.85 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company posted its Q4FY25 results.

Around 10:35 AM, Just Dial share price was up 11.44 per cent at ₹1,025.95 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.83 per cent at 79,208.91. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹8,741.48 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,394.95 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹700 per share.

In the past one year, Just Dial shares have lost 16 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 6.6 per cent.

Just Dial Q4FY25 results

In the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, the internet and catalogue retail company posted a 36.3 per cent increase in its net profit to ₹157.6 crore as compared to ₹115.6 crore a year ago.

Its revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹289.2 crore as compared to ₹270.3 crore a year ago, up 7 per cent. The company's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹86.1 crore against ₹70.6 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin stood at 29.8 per cent as compared to 26.1 per cent a year ago.

Just Dial key business Q4 highlights:

Total Traffic (Unique Visitors) for the quarter stood at 191.3 million, up 11.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 0.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). Total active listings stood at 48.8 million as on March 31, 2025, an increase of 11.9 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.6 per cent Q-o-Q. 1,231,207 listings were added (net) to the database during the quarter.

Besides, total ratings and reviews stood at 152.6 million at the end of quarter, up 3.1 per cent Y-o-Y.

Result analysis: Kotak Institutional Equities on Just Dial Q4FY25

The brokerage trimmed its earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 3-5 per cent on lower other income estimates. Based on a target multiple of 17x FY2027 core P/E, it revised the target to ₹1,275 from ₹1,330 earlier, by retaining a 'Buy' rating. "Just Dial remains a value pick and is available at attractive valuations of 7X ex-cash FY2027 P/E. Any intent by the company to return cash to shareholders can be a stock price trigger," Kotak said in its note.

Result analysis: JM Financial on Just Dial Q4FY25

The brokerage reckons that while operating performance was better than expected, clarity on the company’s cash distribution policy remains a key trigger for stock performance.

"Ex-cash and other income stock is extremely cheap at 8x FY26 PER, as current cash and investments itself account for ~67 per cent of Just Dial’s market cap. We continue to use target PER multiple (ex-cash and other income) of 18x to arrive at March 2026 target of ₹ 1,250 per share," said JM Financial.

About Just Dial

Just Dial Ltd. is a leading Indian internet-based local search service provider, which helps users find information about local businesses and services across India through its website, mobile apps, and the phone-based service.