Shares of Tata Elxsi rose over 5.5 per cent on Monday, despite the company reporting a 12.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit to ₹172.4 crore for the fourth quarter.

Tata Elxsi's stock rose as much as 5.57 per cent during the day to ₹5,173 per share. The stock was trading 5.4 per cent higher at ₹5,168 apiece, compared to a 0.86 per cent advance in Nifty50 as of 10:34 AM.

Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak on Monday. The stock has fallen 24 per cent this year, compared to a 1.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. Tata Elxsi has a total market capitalisation of ₹32,169.44 crore.

Tata Elxsi Q4 results 2025: Key numbers here

Also Read

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell by 20.5 per cent to ₹207.7 crore in the fourth quarter from ₹261.2 crore posted in the same period last year. Ebitda margin in Q4FY25 was 22.9 per cent as against 28.8 per cent in Q4FY24.

Tariff uncertainties hit earnings

Tata Elxsi's top clients in the auto industry have paused several projects due to tariff-related concerns, Chief Executive Officer, Manoj Raghavan said during the post-earnings call. This has impacted the company’s performance, particularly in its key markets of Europe and the US. However, Raghavan noted that the company expects growth visibility in the current quarter from major customers in the segment.

ALSO READ: Sensex poised for 3,000-pt rally; Nifty can zoom 2,000 pts; key levels here The transportation segment—Tata Elxsi’s largest—offers software and engineering services to automakers and auto component manufacturers, including the design of parts and technologies. Revenue from this segment declined marginally year-on-year and nearly 10 per cent sequentially. It contributes around 53 per cent of the revenue from the company’s software development and services unit, which accounts for over 96 per cent of Tata Elxsi’s total revenue.

About Tata Elxsi

The company is a global design and technology services firm for product engineering and solution services across industries, including automotive, broadcast communications, healthcare and transportation. The operations are classified into two business divisions, i.e. software development and services and systems integration and support.